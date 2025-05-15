Red Sox Trade Pitch Deals Top Prospect for Power-Hitting First Baseman

Entering the season, the Boston Red Sox felt confident that Triston Casas was ready to take over at first base on an everyday basis. But one bad step after an excuse-me swing has the Red Sox now looking for a different answer.

On May 2 at Fenway Park, Casas tried to check his swing on a low pitch from Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan, chopping a slow groundball up the first base line. As Ryan fumbled the ball, Casas lunged at the bag to beat the throw, but he fell in a heap and had to be stretchered off of the field.

It was revealed the next day that Casas had suffered a left patellar tendon rupture, and after surgery, he was declared out for the season.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. “You feel for Triston, given what he’s been through the last two years here. It seems like these injuries, they pop up in kind of unconventional ways. And unfortunately, this is a serious one that’s going to keep him out for a long time.”

Rhys Hoskins Will Be a Free Agent After the Season and Could Be Available

The sudden vacancy at first base jumpstarted another round of drama involving Rafael Devers and the suggestion that he switch positions … again. But in an analysis of the situation, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe says that is just one of several options that the Red Sox should consider, and given that Devers is “the best designated hitter in the American League,” Abraham suggests the Red Sox find another alternative.

Such as a trade, preferably for a right-handed power hitter “to balance their lineup,” like Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who Abraham notes will be a free agent after this season.

Now in his eighth season, the 32-year-old Hoskins is slashing .292/.396/.462 for the Brewers, with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 RBIs in 130 at bats. In 839 career games, Hoskins has hit 179 with 511 RBIs.

Thinking along those same lines, TJ French of Athlon Sports proposes that Boston trade prospect Luis Perales and utilityman Romy González to the Brewers in exchange for Hoskins.

“Hoskins is set to be a free agent after this season, so it could be just a rental trade for Boston, which believes it’s in a window now to make a run at the American League East crown and beyond,” French surmises.

Boston’s No. 4 Prospect Luis Perales is Rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery

Perales, Boston’s No. 4 prospect, is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery that was performed in June of last season. In four minor league seasons, the 22-year-old has posted a 6-11 with a 3.24 ERA, striking out 224 batters in 161 innings.

It’s likely that Perales will not pitch at all this season, but he is confident that he will be back on track when the rehab is finished.

“It’s tough to experience an injury like that at such a young age, getting a surgery like that,” Perales said. “But truly here I feel like they’ve helped me a lot, especially on the mental side to just stay focused and have a whole future ahead of me.”