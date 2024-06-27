Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox Urged to Pursue Former N.L. Home Run Champion at Trade Deadline

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Slugger Pete Alonso of the New York Mets

Getty Images Slugger Pete Alonso of the New York Mets

As MLB’s July 30 trade deadline approaches, it’s unclear whether the Boston Red Sox will choose to be buyers or not. Over the last couple of seasons, the Red Sox front office has sat idle during the trade deadline, which many believe has played a significant role in the Red Sox missing the postseason in four of the last five seasons.

The team has been performing well, winning 10 of its last 13 games as of June 27. The Red Sox currently holds the third wild-card spot in the American League, which many fans hope will influence the Red Sox front office into action by the deadline.

Should Craig Breslow, the Red Sox chief baseball officer and top decision-maker on roster moves, decide to enhance the roster, ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggests that the Red Sox might aim high. In his recent article about “ideal targets” for contenders, Passan identifies Mets first baseman Pete Alonso as a perfect addition for Boston. He argues that Alonso could provide the significant power boost needed in the heart of the Red Sox lineup, potentially making them more formidable as they push toward the postseason.

“If Boston continues this run and goes into July in full command of a playoff spot, the Red Sox absolutely should be placing a call to the Mets to gauge the possibility of getting Alonso.

Even though first baseman Triston Casas is expected back in early July, the Red Sox have gotten a sub-.300 weighted on-base average from the DH position. Which, regardless of the size of Masataka Yoshida’s contract, is worth addressing via upgrades like the one Alonso would provide.”

Does Moving Alonso Make Sense for the Mets?

The New York Mets have shown strong form recently, winning 15 of their last 19 games to bring their record to an even 39-39 as of June 27, positioning them squarely in the National League playoff race. This resurgence presents a dilemma for Mets owner Steve Cohen, particularly regarding the future of Alonso, who is set to become a free agent after this season.

Alonso’s pending free agency and potential for a significant salary increase add complexity to any decision about trading him. If the Mets remain contenders as the trade deadline approaches, Cohen’s decision becomes even more challenging. A few weeks ago, it appeared that the Mets would undoubtedly be sellers by the deadline.

Will Cohen keep a key player for a postseason push, capitalize on Alonso’s value in the trade market to address other team needs, or restock the farm system?

Given Alonso’s powerful impact at the plate, the Mets might be tempted to deal him if they falter and slip out of playoff contention, especially to maximize return value before he potentially departs in free agency in the offseason. The following month will be critical in shaping the Mets’ strategy as they balance immediate competitive aspirations with long-term franchise planning.

What Alonso Brings to the Plate

During the 2024 MLB season, Pete Alonso appeared in 77 games, posting a batting line of .240/.322/.466. Along with this solid slugging percentage, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 43 runs.

While these numbers may not match his highest career highs, Alonso’s power at the plate remains evident, making him a valuable asset for teams seeking to bolster their offensive firepower as the trade deadline approaches. And indeed, the Red Sox won’t be the only suitors if the Mets do look to move Alonso. The Astros, Guardians, Mariners, Twins, and the Red Sox rival Yankees will also be in the market for adding right-handed pop.

But the thought of Alonso chipping balls over the monster at Fenway is quite enticing. In 7 career games at Fenway, Alonso has recorded 8 hits, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, and 4 RBIs.

With Casas set to return, the Red Sox front office has some decisions regarding adding some pop to the lineup. But if the Red Sox are going to finally make some deadline moves to make a serious postseason push, acquiring the likes of Alonso would be a great place to begin.

Colin Lynch covers the NFL, MLB and WNBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the New England Patriots. His sports coverage has been featured on Finixio's The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders, as well as FanSided. He is also a former D1 baseball player drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2008. More about Colin Lynch

Read More
,