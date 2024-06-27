Red Sox Urged to Pursue Former N.L. Home Run Champion at Trade Deadline

As MLB’s July 30 trade deadline approaches, it’s unclear whether the Boston Red Sox will choose to be buyers or not. Over the last couple of seasons, the Red Sox front office has sat idle during the trade deadline, which many believe has played a significant role in the Red Sox missing the postseason in four of the last five seasons.

The team has been performing well, winning 10 of its last 13 games as of June 27. The Red Sox currently holds the third wild-card spot in the American League, which many fans hope will influence the Red Sox front office into action by the deadline.

Should Craig Breslow, the Red Sox chief baseball officer and top decision-maker on roster moves, decide to enhance the roster, ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggests that the Red Sox might aim high. In his recent article about “ideal targets” for contenders, Passan identifies Mets first baseman Pete Alonso as a perfect addition for Boston. He argues that Alonso could provide the significant power boost needed in the heart of the Red Sox lineup, potentially making them more formidable as they push toward the postseason.

.@JeffPassan says if the Red Sox enter July in full command of a playoff spot, they should be making a call to the Mets about Pete Alonso. Slot him in at DH with Yoshida struggling. 76 Games – 294 PA – 241/.323/.469/.793 – 16 HR – 19 2B – 127 wRC+pic.twitter.com/jsZCqbGlAK — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) June 25, 2024

“If Boston continues this run and goes into July in full command of a playoff spot, the Red Sox absolutely should be placing a call to the Mets to gauge the possibility of getting Alonso.

Even though first baseman Triston Casas is expected back in early July, the Red Sox have gotten a sub-.300 weighted on-base average from the DH position. Which, regardless of the size of Masataka Yoshida’s contract, is worth addressing via upgrades like the one Alonso would provide.”

Does Moving Alonso Make Sense for the Mets?