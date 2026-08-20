Red Sox’ Willson Contreras Makes Feelings Clear After Fenway Boos

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Mickey Gasper tied the game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning, his third long ball in as many games. The bullpen kept it close for three scoreless frames before the extra inning got away.

It was a game defined by swings of momentum. Boston’s offense went deep three times, with Nick Sogard connecting early on for his first career homer and Jarren Duran adding a solo shot in the third. But lefthander Jovani Morán walked three batters in the 10th, and Nolan Arenado floated a go-ahead single into shallow left with the infield playing in, putting Arizona ahead for good.

The final moments of the loss also produced a scene that had nothing to do with the scoreboard.

Contreras Addresses the Boos

Willson Contreras grounded out to third base for the second-to-last out of the game. When he did not run hard down the line, a portion of the sellout crowd let him hear it. Contreras responded by putting his hand to his ear as he walked toward the dugout.

After the final out, he exchanged words with a fan sitting behind the dugout. When asked about it afterward, Contreras kept it light, saying the fan had invited him to dinner and that he declined.

“If you’re a smart fan, you know what’s going on… I’m not gonna get hurt running on a ground ball. If you’re a real fan and you know baseball, there’s no case for me to hustle out of the box,” Contreras said.

It was the second time this month fans had booed him on a similar play.

Contreras has been managing a sore left hamstring that was significant enough for him to remove himself from the lineup during the Pittsburgh series. He explained that his manager gave him permission to protect his legs on routine plays and that he picks his moments to push it based on how the hamstring feels.

His message was clear. When healthy, nobody would question his effort. The situation right now requires him to be smart.

The Relievers Who Kept It Close

The loss obscured what was otherwise a strong showing from Boston’s late-inning arms. Erik Miller, Tyron Guerrero, and Aroldis Chapman combined for three scoreless innings after Gasper’s homer tied the game in the sixth.

“All of them gave us a zero and gave us a chance to win,” Chad Tracy said.

The problem was what came after. With Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten both on the injured list with elbow issues, the Red Sox were short on options by the 10th inning. Morán inherited the high-leverage spot and could not find the zone.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Contreras has never been shy about how he feels about playing in Boston. Wednesday night was no different.

“I’m in the best place to play baseball,” Contreras said. “I’m in the right place.”

The hamstring is real. The effort is not in question. Contreras is protecting his body during a stretch run that matters, and the Red Sox have his back on it. The fans who booed saw one play. They did not see the full picture.