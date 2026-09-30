Red Sox Demoting 131-Game Pitcher From Roster Looms Amid 9-Run Loss vs. Yankees

It is hard to imagine a worst start to the Wild Card series than the Boston Red Sox‘ 9-0 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 1. The Red Sox’ pitching decisions are under fire after giving up nine runs to the Yankees.

Yet, there is also plenty of blame to go around for Boston’s cold bats. When you lose by nine runs, it is hard to point to just one roster decision, but the team’s omission of a veteran arm could come back to haunt the Red Sox.

Pitcher Jovani Morán is potentially the Red Sox’ biggest snub from the team’s Wild Card roster. Moran has plenty of experience with 131 appearances during his MLB career, including 50 games amid the 2026 regular season.

Sports Illustrated’s Patrick McAvoy labeled Moran’s absence as the Red Sox’ biggest omission from the Wild Card roster.

“For the Red Sox, one guy who isn’t on the roster who we projected would be is Jovani Moran,” McAvoy noted in a September 29, 2026, story titled, “Red Sox Official ALWCS Roster: Biggest Surprises, Omissions and Decisions.” “He had a 3.15 ERA in 50 appearances throughout the regular season.

“Rather than carrying 13 pitchers, Boston opted for 14 position players and 12 pitchers. That squeezed Moran out. Patrick Sandoval and Tanner Houck also didn’t make the wild-card roster.”

Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Under Fire for Pulling Payton Tolle vs. Yankees in Game 1

Time will tell whether the Red Sox will be able to bounce back as Sonny Gray takes the mound in Game 2. The challenge is the Red Sox will square off against Yankees ace Max Fried.

Some of Red Sox manager Chad Tracy’s questionable decisions in Game 1 are under scrutiny. Things took a massive turn for the worst after Tracy pulled pitcher Payton Tolle.

“Not just the pitch count necessarily, but you’re trailing already, you’re moving through the third time,” Tracy said of the decision, per Boston.com.

“(Ben) Rice had already hit a double in the gap off of him, and you have a nice lane there for (Erik) Miller, and obviously he got him. Just felt like it was the time to go.”

Yankees Star Ben Rice Hit 2 Home Runs, Including a Grand Slam, as New York Cruises vs. Red Sox in Game 1

The real story of Game 1 was Yankees slugger Ben Rice who went an incredible four-for-five in his at-bats. All Rice did was hit two home runs and six RBI, including a game-clinching grand slam.

Despite the breakout performance, Rice does not plan to make any changes ahead of Game 2.

“Same breakfast every day. Same routine in the cage every day,” Rice noted, per MLB.com. “The whole timeline of the day is the same; really, just everything.

“The consistency just leaves you asking yourself fewer questions throughout the day. You just go out there and say, ‘OK, this is what I do.’”