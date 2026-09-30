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Red Sox Demoting 131-Game Pitcher From Roster Looms Amid 9-Run Loss vs. Yankees

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

It is hard to imagine a worst start to the Wild Card series than the Boston Red Sox‘ 9-0 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 1. The Red Sox’ pitching decisions are under fire after giving up nine runs to the Yankees.

Yet, there is also plenty of blame to go around for Boston’s cold bats. When you lose by nine runs, it is hard to point to just one roster decision, but the team’s omission of a veteran arm could come back to haunt the Red Sox.

Pitcher Jovani Morán is potentially the Red Sox’ biggest snub from the team’s Wild Card roster. Moran has plenty of experience with 131 appearances during his MLB career, including 50 games amid the 2026 regular season.

Sports Illustrated’s Patrick McAvoy labeled Moran’s absence as the Red Sox’ biggest omission from the Wild Card roster.

“For the Red Sox, one guy who isn’t on the roster who we projected would be is Jovani Moran,” McAvoy noted in a September 29, 2026, story titled, “Red Sox Official ALWCS Roster: Biggest Surprises, Omissions and Decisions.” “He had a 3.15 ERA in 50 appearances throughout the regular season.

“Rather than carrying 13 pitchers, Boston opted for 14 position players and 12 pitchers. That squeezed Moran out. Patrick Sandoval and Tanner Houck also didn’t make the wild-card roster.”

Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Under Fire for Pulling Payton Tolle vs. Yankees in Game 1

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after being pull against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Time will tell whether the Red Sox will be able to bounce back as Sonny Gray takes the mound in Game 2. The challenge is the Red Sox will square off against Yankees ace Max Fried.

Some of Red Sox manager Chad Tracy’s questionable decisions in Game 1 are under scrutiny. Things took a massive turn for the worst after Tracy pulled pitcher Payton Tolle.

“Not just the pitch count necessarily, but you’re trailing already, you’re moving through the third time,” Tracy said of the decision, per Boston.com.

“(Ben) Rice had already hit a double in the gap off of him, and you have a nice lane there for (Erik) Miller, and obviously he got him. Just felt like it was the time to go.”

Yankees Star Ben Rice Hit 2 Home Runs, Including a Grand Slam, as New York Cruises vs. Red Sox in Game 1

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The real story of Game 1 was Yankees slugger Ben Rice who went an incredible four-for-five in his at-bats. All Rice did was hit two home runs and six RBI, including a game-clinching grand slam.

Despite the breakout performance, Rice does not plan to make any changes ahead of Game 2.

“Same breakfast every day. Same routine in the cage every day,” Rice noted, per MLB.com. “The whole timeline of the day is the same; really, just everything.

“The consistency just leaves you asking yourself fewer questions throughout the day. You just go out there and say, ‘OK, this is what I do.’”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Red Sox Demoting 131-Game Pitcher From Roster Looms Amid 9-Run Loss vs. Yankees

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