Red Sox Could Demote Versatile Infielder When Trevor Story Returns

The Boston Red Sox will need to clear a roster spot to activate shortstop Trevor Story, and infielder Andruw Monasterio has emerged as a candidate to be demoted.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic tabbed the versatile Monasterio as one of the likely players to be bumped off the roster once Story is back. The pending returns of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Roman Anthony will require further juggling of the 26-man squad.

Monasterio has been Boston’s everyday shortstop for the past month. He has a 100 wRC+ while providing neutral defense up the middle.

Boston Red Sox Roster Update: Club May Send Down Andruw Monasterio When Trevor Story is Activated

Boston acquired Monasterio in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. He came over along with infielders Caleb Durbin, Anthony Siegler, and a draft pick. The Red Sox sent back lefties Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan, along with infielder David Hamilton, in the swap. All three former Brewers have been critical members of Boston’s lineup this year. Injuries to Story, Kiner-Falefa, and Marcelo Mayer cleared a path for each of them to see regular at-bats.

Monasterio is hitting .254 with six home runs and four stolen bases. He’s spent time at all four infield positions. Monasterio has graded out as a net-zero defender at shortstop by Defensive Runs Saved. He’s been a positive defender at third base, but a subpar option at second base. Monasterio has an underwhelming .617 OPS in August, but interim manager Chad Tracy recently expressed a willingness to keep him in the lineup.

“He’ll still play,” Tracy said, relayed by McCaffrey. “You’re at that point where you’ve got to kind of play the hot hand and then find ways to mix and match whatever else you have to keep people involved. But Mona has played exceptionally well for two months.”

Tracy opted for Nick Sogard at shortstop in the first game of the series against the Miami Marlins. Sogard has a .852 OPS while bouncing to multiple positions this month.

Who Else Will Be Sent Down When the Red Sox Get Healthy?

Story isn’t the only one nearing a return to the lineup. Kiner-Falefa and Anthony will be back in short order. That will force the club to make multiple adjustments to the roster.

Seigler is another candidate to be bumped off the club with the injured infielders return. He’s only received 29 at-bats in August. Seigler has been the regular second baseman at times this year, but he’s lost playing time to Sogard recently.

Eli White and Jahmai Jones are candidates to be replaced when Anthony comes back. Neither has minor league options remaining, so they’ll have to be designated for assignment and placed on waivers.