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Boston Red Sox Star Payton Tolle Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Rangers Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 08, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox had the day off following a series with the Kansas City Royals.

They are coming off a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals (on Sunday) at Fenway Park.

Payton Tolle got the start.

He allowed no earned runs with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

Boston Red Sox Star Payton Tolle Sends Out 4-Word Post

GettyPitcher Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates the final out of the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on September 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Monday, Tolle sent out a post to Instagram that had over 25,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “Friends in low places”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@austina232299: “Red Sox Nation loves you Payton!!! Congratulations on throwing an immaculate inning!!! 🔥⚾👏”

@insidethesox: “Let’s go Tolle 🐐”

@emmettk99: “Please sign a lifetime contract with the Red Sox”

GettyPitcher Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated in the dugout after the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on September 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

@hunter_gasbarro32: “Watched your immaculate inning yesterday love to see it”

@rmurphy_16: “Give this guy a blank check”

@bigfutizreal: “Thanks for being the diamond in the rough this year. Seriously we as RedSox nation needed you.”

GettyPayton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox walks off the field after pitching in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Anthony Seigler, Eduardo Rivera, Connelly Early and the Red Sox were among the people to like his post.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyPitcher Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated by teammates after their 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on September 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox will now open up a series with the Rangers (in Texas) on Tuesday night.

They come into the series as the third-place team in the American League East with an 82-68 record in 150 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 7-3 (and they are 44-31 in 75 games on the road).

Looking At The Rangers Right Now

GettyJacob Latz #67 and Elias Diaz #35 of the Texas Rangers celebrate a 7-6 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 13, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Rangers are the second-place team in the American League West with a 74-76 record in 150 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 40-32 in 72 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Star Payton Tolle Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Rangers Series

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