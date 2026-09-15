Boston Red Sox Star Payton Tolle Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Rangers Series

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox had the day off following a series with the Kansas City Royals.

They are coming off a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals (on Sunday) at Fenway Park.

Payton Tolle got the start.

He allowed no earned runs with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

Boston Red Sox Star Payton Tolle Sends Out 4-Word Post

On Monday, Tolle sent out a post to Instagram that had over 25,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “Friends in low places”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@austina232299: “Red Sox Nation loves you Payton!!! Congratulations on throwing an immaculate inning!!! 🔥⚾👏”

@insidethesox: “Let’s go Tolle 🐐”

@emmettk99: “Please sign a lifetime contract with the Red Sox”

@hunter_gasbarro32: “Watched your immaculate inning yesterday love to see it”

@rmurphy_16: “Give this guy a blank check”

@bigfutizreal: “Thanks for being the diamond in the rough this year. Seriously we as RedSox nation needed you.”

Anthony Seigler, Eduardo Rivera, Connelly Early and the Red Sox were among the people to like his post.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox will now open up a series with the Rangers (in Texas) on Tuesday night.

They come into the series as the third-place team in the American League East with an 82-68 record in 150 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 7-3 (and they are 44-31 in 75 games on the road).

Looking At The Rangers Right Now

The Rangers are the second-place team in the American League West with a 74-76 record in 150 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 40-32 in 72 games at home).