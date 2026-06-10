Red Sox Could Find Deadline Power Fix in Proposed Trade for Rangers Slugger

The Boston Red Sox do not need a perfect hitter at the trade deadline. They need a hitter who can change the scoreboard with one swing.

According to NESN’s contributor Andrew Gould, that is what makes Jake Burger such an interesting name for Boston.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently listed Burger among eight trade candidates who could benefit from a change of scenery before the deadline. The Texas Rangers are not exactly buried in the standings, but their position creates an interesting situation. At 32-34, they remain within striking distance in the American League West. Still, Feinsand noted that Texas could look to replenish its farm system after acquiring MacKenzie Gore in the offseason.

That could open the door for a team like the Red Sox.

Burger would not arrive as a clean, all-around offensive answer. He is not that type of player. He does not walk much, he does not bring a strong on-base profile, and his contact concerns are real. But Boston’s offense has reached a point where raw power has to matter.

The Red Sox entered this stretch with an MLB-low 49 home runs. That number explains why a flawed slugger can still become a logical target. Boston has struggled to generate instant offense, and too many rallies have required multiple singles, perfect sequencing, or defensive help from the opponent.

Burger would give the lineup something it badly lacks: immediate right-handed damage.

Burger’s Power Still Fits Boston’s Biggest Need

Feinsand pointed out that Burger is making $3.2 million this season and remains arbitration-eligible for two more years. Boston does not need to chase only rental bats or expensive stars. A controllable, affordable power hitter could fit both the present roster and the club’s broader deadline strategy.

Burger’s numbers with Texas have not matched his peak production. After blasting 63 combined home runs in 2023 and 2024, his total dropped to 16 last season. He is currently hitting .238/.293/.414, which reflects the concerns associated with his profile.

Still, he has already hit 10 home runs this year. That would tie Jarren Duran for the second-highest total among Red Sox hitters. For a Boston team starving for thump, that is not a small detail.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Red Sox are “aggressively” looking for right-handed hitters. Burger checks that box without forcing Boston to empty the top of its farm system.

Why the Red Sox Should Consider the Gamble

Burger’s career 5.4 percent walk rate and .297 on-base percentage make him imperfect. But the Red Sox are not in a position to be overly picky if the asking price stays reasonable.

He can play the corner infield spots, offer power against left-handed pitching, and give interim manager Chad Tracy another late-game threat off the bench or in the middle of the order. Boston needs a bat that changes how opposing pitchers approach the lineup.

A Burger trade would not solve every offensive issue. It would not fix the club’s plate discipline concerns or turn the Red Sox into a balanced lineup overnight. But it could address one of their clearest weaknesses without mortgaging the future.

For a team still trying to stay alive in the crowded AL wild-card race, opening the menu for Burger makes plenty of sense.