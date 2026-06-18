Boston Red Sox Dropped as Trade Destination for $151 Million Infielder on NL Club

There might not be a team in MLB right now with more trade rumors and speculation surrounding them this summer than the Boston Red Sox.
With the recent news that the Giants are listening to offers on pretty much all their quality players, the speculation is on, and the Red Sox were recently urged to trade for one of the Giants’ All-Star players, and 5X Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman. Is this something the Red Sox should consider? Many reports have brought up the point of the Red Sox selling this summer, but adding Matt Chapman would definitely be an addition.
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Should Red Sox Trade for Matt Chapman?
It’s really unclear what the Giants are looking for with their biggest stars being on the trade block, but we can cross that bridge at a later date.
Per Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Red Sox stand out as a ‘Wild Landing Spot’ for Matt Chapman:
“It’s probably (i.e., almost certainly) too late for the Red Sox to salvage their season, so they might as well get ahead on planning for the future. Getting Chapman now would be a good start. Unless they really believe Caleb Durbin is the answer, they’re going to need a better third baseman. A right-handed power bat is also a need. Chapman checks both boxes and—spoiler alert—that makes him different from any player the Red Sox can sign as a free agent this winter.”
At least that is a fair assessment of the current state of the Red Sox. As for Matt Chapman this season, he would certainly be an upgrade in Boston’s infield (aside from Willson Contreras). Chapman is batting .252 this season with seven home runs, 41 RBI, and an OPS+ of 111. He’s tied to a six-year, $115 million contract that runs through 2030.
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What are the Red Sox MLB Trade Deadline Plans?
Look, the only reason Matt Chapman is even in this rumor piece is because of all the recent reports from Red Sox insiders that indicate Boston is looking to acquire right-handed hitting infielders.
Well, here’s a potential option, and while it may be out of the Red Sox budget, this would at least be a sure bet, and *sorry* Red Sox fans, but adding Chapman could somewhat be a good makeup deal to fill the obvious voids of Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers at third base.
As the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches, expect the Boston Red Sox to be featured in all the rumors involving infielders. However, with the season not going how they’d hoped, Boston could also remain quiet altogether this August.
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