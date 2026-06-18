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Boston Red Sox Dropped as Trade Destination for $151 Million Infielder on NL Club

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 10: Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

There might not be a team in MLB right now with more trade rumors and speculation surrounding them this summer than the Boston Red Sox.

With the recent news that the Giants are listening to offers on pretty much all their quality players, the speculation is on, and the Red Sox were recently urged to trade for one of the Giants’ All-Star players, and 5X Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman. Is this something the Red Sox should consider? Many reports have brought up the point of the Red Sox selling this summer, but adding Matt Chapman would definitely be an addition.

More MLB on Heavy: Red Sox Trade Package Offloads $75 Million Player for Cubs’ Infielder

Should Red Sox Trade for Matt Chapman?

Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 14: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants reacts trotting around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on June 14, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It’s really unclear what the Giants are looking for with their biggest stars being on the trade block, but we can cross that bridge at a later date.

Per Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Red Sox stand out as a ‘Wild Landing Spot’ for Matt Chapman:

“It’s probably (i.e., almost certainly) too late for the Red Sox to salvage their season, so they might as well get ahead on planning for the future. Getting Chapman now would be a good start. Unless they really believe Caleb Durbin is the answer, they’re going to need a better third baseman. A right-handed power bat is also a need. Chapman checks both boxes and—spoiler alert—that makes him different from any player the Red Sox can sign as a free agent this winter.”

At least that is a fair assessment of the current state of the Red Sox. As for Matt Chapman this season, he would certainly be an upgrade in Boston’s infield (aside from Willson Contreras). Chapman is batting .252 this season with seven home runs, 41 RBI, and an OPS+ of 111. He’s tied to a six-year, $115 million contract that runs through 2030.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Predicted to Make Difficult Decision with Controversial Player

What are the Red Sox MLB Trade Deadline Plans?

Look, the only reason Matt Chapman is even in this rumor piece is because of all the recent reports from Red Sox insiders that indicate Boston is looking to acquire right-handed hitting infielders.

Well, here’s a potential option, and while it may be out of the Red Sox budget, this would at least be a sure bet, and *sorry* Red Sox fans, but adding Chapman could somewhat be a good makeup deal to fill the obvious voids of Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers at third base.

As the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches, expect the Boston Red Sox to be featured in all the rumors involving infielders. However, with the season not going how they’d hoped, Boston could also remain quiet altogether this August.

More MLB on Heavy: Giants Announce Roster Decision on 5-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Boston Red Sox Dropped as Trade Destination for $151 Million Infielder on NL Club

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