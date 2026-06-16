Red Sox Trade Rumors: Why Boston May Have Trouble at the Deadline

“I think a lot of these players have a chance to be difference makers, but here would be my questions if acquiring any of them,” the NL executive said. “You have to treat Sonny and Aroldis as one-year deals, and that’s a big buyout. Would you pay Sonny $20 million for the rest of this year? Aroldis will almost certainly opt out. The Cardinals had a hard time moving Contreras last year; how many teams want that personality on their team at the Deadline? Duran would be a sell-low [option] at this point; he has struggled to hit even though he has had some power.”

Ultimately, none of these obvious trade candidates are the types of candidates to yield massive returns. If the Red Sox hope that being sellers can spark a very quick rebuild, that makes things more difficult.

“Gray’s market will be limited by his salary,” the executive said. “Contreras is an acquired taste, Duran is having a down season, and Chapman will be a rental reliever. The potential returns for that group will be tempered.”

On top of that, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has been criticized for, among many other things, how he approaches other teams for trades. In particular, not having a realistic view of players’ values. Duran is a common example of that, with it being reported he wanted too much in return for the outfielder to move him in the offseason.

Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy Admits Team May Need to Pivot

It’s rare when a team publicly admits to having an embarrassing season. However, that’s exactly what Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy recently said.

“I think it’s important here at the outset to acknowledge how embarrassing, unacceptable, maddening, frustrating — whatever words you want to use— the past two and a half months have been,” Kennedy said. “There’s no way to sugarcoat it. It’s been awful, especially when you consider the stated goal of building upon what happened last season.”

Kennedy made that comment prior to this past weekend’s series against the Texas Rangers, which they’d go on to win. Still, at 29-40, the Red Sox are 13.5 games back in the AL East. That’s not completely out of the playoff hunt, but it’s getting late early for Boston.

Because of those struggles, Kennedy would admit that the Red Sox may need to pivot this season. That means admitting they need to sell at the Trade Deadline.