Red Sox Prospect Duel: Could Mayer or Anthony Be Fenway-Bound?

The Red Sox made plenty of headlines this offseason by adding players like Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Alex Bregman. But the team’s boldest move might have been putting top prospect Kristian Campbell on the Opening Day roster.

Despite platooning one day a week in the outfield, Campbell is entrenched as Boston’s everyday second baseman and has already secured a long-term contract with the team. His early success raises the question: which Red Sox prospect will be the next to arrive?

There are two players the Red Sox fanbase is rabid for—outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer. Both came close to making the club out of spring training. Anthony, ranked by some as the top overall prospect in the sport, ended last year on a tear in Triple-A but stumbled a bit this spring. He’s off to a torrid start at Triple-A Worcester, hitting .290 with 3 home runs, 8 RBIs, and 10 walks through his first 12 games. The team seems content to let the twenty-year-old develop a bit longer, even as the major league club struggles offensively.

That could open the door for Mayer. He gave the team something to think about this spring, making a strong push for the second base job that ultimately went to Campbell. Mayer hasn’t exactly lit it up since being sent to Triple-A, but unlike Anthony, there’s been less chatter from the front office about what specifically is holding him back.

That said, Mayer’s path to the majors isn’t exactly clear-cut. With Campbell, Bregman, Trevor Story, and a slumping Triston Casas already in place, there’s not an obvious spot for him unless someone gets hurt or Story cools off. Rafael Devers has the DH spot locked down. The team’s incredible lack of depth at first base has led some to call for Anthony to begin ramping up there. He’s never played first base as a professional, and the team has said privately it won’t transition him to the infield.

But it may be difficult for Anthony to keep in Triple-A much longer. Boston’s outfield hasn’t done much at the plate, and Ceddanne Rafaela is struggling to get on base. If Anthony stays hot, the team could slide Duran to center and make room for him in left.