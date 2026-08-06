Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision During White Sox Game

The Boston Red Sox removed slugger Willson Contreras from their game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Contreras was batting cleanup and playing first base. Yet, after just one at-bat, he was removed from the game, and Nick Sogard moved from second to first. Anthony Seigler came in to play second base.

At the time, it wasn’t known why Contreras left the game. Yet, the Red Sox revealed the slugger was removed from the game due to an illness.

“Willson Contreras was removed due to illness, the Red Sox say,” Chris Cotillo wrote on X.

Losing Contreras, even though it is just due to an illness, is a tough blow to the Red Sox lineup as he’s been a huge part of their success this season.

Contreras is hitting .288 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs this season.

Red Sox Bolstered Roster During Deadline

Boston is firmly in the playoff mix and went out and bolstered their roster at the trade deadline.

The biggest move the Red Sox made was acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles in a blockbuster deal.

“I think it’s a strong statement to the group to [add] a player like that,” said Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy. “We went out and got a huge addition to our lineup and behind the plate. So, it means a lot. We’ll work through getting him healthy and getting him out there. But his history speaks for itself and who he is as a catcher and an offensive player. So, it’s a big add for us.”

Although Rutschman is on the IL, he is closing in on a return, and the former first-overall pick is excited to join the Red Sox.

“The team’s been extremely hot, and they’ve been doing a lot of stuff the right way,” Rutschman said. “So, excited to fit in where I can and just try and help the team as best as possible.”

Rutschman is under team control for one more season. He’s hitting .251 with 8 home runs and 47 RBIs this season.

Boston Getting Positive Injury News

Although Contreras left Wednesday’s game due to an illness, the Red Sox are close to getting some players back.

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet began throwing, and although he hasn’t pitched since April 25, Tracy isn’t ruling him out of returning this season.

“Yeah, he’s got a chance [to pitch this season] for sure,” said Tracy. “I think when you say, ‘Hey a guy has got a ball in his hand and he’s throwing like 50 or 60 feet,’ you realize it’s a little ways off, but the fact that he’s throwing … you don’t know during the course as he goes along here, how’s it going feel. So there’s still a lot of hurdles to climb.”

Roman Anthony, meanwhile, is taking a step forward in his return and has started to take BP.

“Today, he actually took overhand BP in the cage, which is another step in the right direction. So we’re in phases with this,” said Tracy. “Early on, it was tee and flips, which he managed well. Hit BP today for the first time. I think it’s a scheduled recovery day tomorrow, and then get back to overhand BP again. So we’ll keep him in this phase now and see how he responds to that, and then hopefully advance him past that.”

Trevor Story, meanwhile, is also closing in on a rehab assignment. So, the Red Sox are getting more help for the stretch run.