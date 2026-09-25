Willson Contreras Injury Update: Latest on Red Sox Star’s Status

The Boston Red Sox are expected open the Wild Card Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Days away. That is all the time Willson Contreras has left to get his hand right.

The question of whether one of the Red Sox’ most important offensive player will be available for the series does not have an answer yet. Manager Chad Tracy was asked directly on Thursday. His response was honest.

“I hope so,” Tracy said.

Tracy on Contreras’ Condition

Tracy provided an update on where things stand, and the tone landed somewhere between cautious and concerned.

“Still a little sore,” Tracy said. “Still working through it with the goal of getting him to the postseason.”

The Red Sox want to get Contreras at-bats over the weekend if possible. Tracy said Friday’s doubleheader against the Cubs is doubtful for Contreras, but the team has not ruled out getting him into a game before the regular season ends Sunday.

The timeline is tight. Contreras has not been able to take batting practice for two consecutive days after a 20-minute session on Tuesday that he described as going only “OK.” The regression since that session has been the most discouraging development of the week.

A CT scan confirmed there is no fracture. The bone bruise from a hit-by-pitch in Texas on September 17 has simply not healed the way anyone expected.

Contreras’ Own Words

Contreras spoke Thursday night and did not hide how he is feeling. The frustration was raw.

He admitted to tearing up at his locker after another failed attempt to swing. The right hand is his top hand as a right-handed hitter. It is where the power comes from. When he swings now, the hand feels weak and the bat slips.

“It’s very concerning,” Contreras said. “I’m doing everything that I can. I don’t know what else to say.”

“If I don’t feel confidence in my hand to be able to play either this weekend or Tuesday, I’ll be completely honest with the team,” Contreras said. “I don’t want to hurt the team in any way. I don’t want to take anybody’s spot.”

What It Means for the Red Sox

The Red Sox offense has been searching for life for weeks. Removing Contreras from the equation would take one of the most dangerous bats out of a lineup that is already struggling to produce.

If Contreras cannot go, either Nick Sogard or Mickey Gasper would likely fill in at first base.

The pitching staff has been strong enough to carry the team through this stretch. Sonny Gray, Payton Tolle, and Ranger Suarez give the Red Sox three starters they trust for a best-of-three series. The bullpen delivered a clean performance Wednesday night with Aroldis Chapman back and sharp.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Contreras wants to play. That has never been in question. Whether his hand will let him is the part nobody can control. The Red Sox are working toward getting him at-bats this weekend.

If the hand cooperates, the lineup gets stronger. If it does not, Boston heads to Yankee Stadium without one of the bats that scares pitchers most.

The next few days will tell the story.