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Willson Contreras Injury Update: Latest on Red Sox Star’s Status

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox competes during the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are expected open the Wild Card Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Days away. That is all the time Willson Contreras has left to get his hand right.

The question of whether one of the Red Sox’ most important offensive player will be available for the series does not have an answer yet. Manager Chad Tracy was asked directly on Thursday. His response was honest.

“I hope so,” Tracy said.

Tracy on Contreras’ Condition

Tracy provided an update on where things stand, and the tone landed somewhere between cautious and concerned.

“Still a little sore,” Tracy said. “Still working through it with the goal of getting him to the postseason.”

The Red Sox want to get Contreras at-bats over the weekend if possible. Tracy said Friday’s doubleheader against the Cubs is doubtful for Contreras, but the team has not ruled out getting him into a game before the regular season ends Sunday.

The timeline is tight. Contreras has not been able to take batting practice for two consecutive days after a 20-minute session on Tuesday that he described as going only “OK.” The regression since that session has been the most discouraging development of the week.

A CT scan confirmed there is no fracture. The bone bruise from a hit-by-pitch in Texas on September 17 has simply not healed the way anyone expected.

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 26: Interim Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox, left and Interim Third Base Coach Chad Epperson #81 look out over the field before their game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Contreras’ Own Words

Contreras spoke Thursday night and did not hide how he is feeling. The frustration was raw.

He admitted to tearing up at his locker after another failed attempt to swing. The right hand is his top hand as a right-handed hitter. It is where the power comes from. When he swings now, the hand feels weak and the bat slips.

“It’s very concerning,” Contreras said. “I’m doing everything that I can. I don’t know what else to say.”

“If I don’t feel confidence in my hand to be able to play either this weekend or Tuesday, I’ll be completely honest with the team,” Contreras said. “I don’t want to hurt the team in any way. I don’t want to take anybody’s spot.”

Arizona Diamondbacks v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 17: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Mickey Gasper #30 after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Fenway Park on August 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

What It Means for the Red Sox

The Red Sox offense has been searching for life for weeks. Removing Contreras from the equation would take one of the most dangerous bats out of a lineup that is already struggling to produce.

If Contreras cannot go, either Nick Sogard or Mickey Gasper would likely fill in at first base.

The pitching staff has been strong enough to carry the team through this stretch. Sonny Gray, Payton Tolle, and Ranger Suarez give the Red Sox three starters they trust for a best-of-three series. The bullpen delivered a clean performance Wednesday night with Aroldis Chapman back and sharp.

San Francisco Giants v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 21: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Fenway Park on August 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Red Sox

Contreras wants to play. That has never been in question. Whether his hand will let him is the part nobody can control. The Red Sox are working toward getting him at-bats this weekend.

If the hand cooperates, the lineup gets stronger. If it does not, Boston heads to Yankee Stadium without one of the bats that scares pitchers most.

The next few days will tell the story.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Willson Contreras Injury Update: Latest on Red Sox Star’s Status

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