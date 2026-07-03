Boston Red Sox Predicted To Trade Willson Contreras to Stunning National League Team

Changes are coming for the Boston Red Sox at the MLB trade deadline unless they can go on a serious winning streak before and after the All-Star Break over the next month. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is going to have some tough decisions to make.

Some players could be on the move if Boston looks to sell. Starting pitcher Sonny Gray could be an option, as are relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Garret Whitlock. Another player who would generate some interest is first baseman Willson Contreras. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted that a surprise National League East Division team would acquire him next month.

Boston Red Sox Predicted To Trade Willson Contreras to Miami Marlins

Miller dropped some trade pitches for the upcoming deadline in a month. One of those pitches has the Red Sox trading Contreras to the Miami Marlins for infielder Starlyn Caba and left-handed pitcher Nate Payne.

“At present, they only have one player with more than 10 home runs—Liam Hicks with 13—and even he has only homered twice since Memorial Day. They also recently demoted what had been their primary first baseman (Connor Norby), and they definitely don’t have an everyday designated hitter, meaning there’s plenty of room for Contreras in that lineup,” wrote Miller.

The Marlins have been looking for an answer at first base for a while. They tried signing Christopher Morel from the Tampa Bay Rays this winter. He did not have much experience at first base. That plan backfired when he was designated for assignment recently. Miami is looking for a first baseman with pop in his bat, and Contreras would solve that need.

Boston moving on from Contreras would be interesting. He was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals over the winter. He is making $18 million this year and $17 million in 2027, according to Spotrac. There is a $20 million club option for 2028. The Marlins have a very flexible payroll, and fitting him in there would not be a problem for President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix.

Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins Have Some Trade Decisions To Make

When the 2026 season began, who had the Boston Red Sox as a seller and the Miami Marlins as a buyer? It would have been crazy to think that. However, that’s where we are likely heading in the next month.

Miami has to figure out if they are going to trade highly-coveted right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara or not. Going into their Holiday Weekend series against the Athletics in California, they are one game behind in the National League wild-card race. They are just 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are three games ahead of Miami, between Miami and Atlanta.

If Boston trades Contreras, Miami would be a landing spot that would be interesting. Would he want to go there? He is a very emotional player, as we saw this week, which led to two ejections and a seven-game suspension, which he’s appealing. If Bendix and the Marlins end up buying, this could be an addition that would be a difference-maker in getting into the playoffs or not.