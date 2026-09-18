Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Makes Statement on Injury After Rangers Game

The Boston Red Sox removed first baseman Willson Contreras from Thursday’s 4-3 win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, after he was hit in the hand by a 92.3 mph sinker from Jakob Junis in the eighth inning.

Following the game, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said that Contreras suffered a bruised right hand and is day to day.

From Tim Healy of the Boston Globe on X: Willson Contreras has a bruised right hand, Chad Tracy said. He is day to day. X-rays were negative.

Contreras was asked about the injury after the game.

Boston Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras Makes Statement on Injury Following Win Over Rangers

Via Chris Cotillo on X: Willson Contreras: “Sore. Painful. My hand was numb for like five minutes. That was the reason I came out of the game. I have fractured, before, the same hand. It felt like a fracture. Thankfully, it’s not a fracture on the top of the bone. I’m just frustrated.”

Contreras went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout in Thursday’s win.