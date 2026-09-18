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Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Makes Statement on Injury After Rangers Game

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Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from Chase Silseth of the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox removed first baseman Willson Contreras from Thursday’s 4-3 win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, after he was hit in the hand by a 92.3 mph sinker from Jakob Junis in the eighth inning.

Following the game, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said that Contreras suffered a bruised right hand and is day to day.

From Tim Healy of the Boston Globe on X: Willson Contreras has a bruised right hand, Chad Tracy said. He is day to day. X-rays were negative.

Contreras was asked about the injury after the game.

Boston Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras Makes Statement on Injury Following Win Over Rangers

Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 16: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Globe Life Field on September 16, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Via Chris Cotillo on X: Willson Contreras: “Sore. Painful. My hand was numb for like five minutes. That was the reason I came out of the game. I have fractured, before, the same hand. It felt like a fracture. Thankfully, it’s not a fracture on the top of the bone. I’m just frustrated.”

Contreras went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout in Thursday’s win.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 18: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on August 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Red Sox acquired Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals over the offseason. He is under contract through 2027 and has a 2028 club option worth $20 million.

Contreras, 34, is having a spectacular first season with Boston, slashing .276/.387/.518 with 27 home runs and 81 RBI over 129 games.

Recapping Boston’s 4-3 Win Over Rangers

Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox (R) celebrates after a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Trevor Story hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Red Sox beat the Rangers 4-3 on Thursday.

Sonny Gray allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings.

Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Globe Life Field on September 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Rangers designated hitter Josh Jung hit a solo home run in the first inning, giving Texas a 1-0 lead.

Danny Jansen hit an RBI single in the second inning. Evan Carter followed with an RBI sac bunt, increasing the Rangers’ lead to 3-0.

The Red Sox scored their first run of the game on a throwing error from Nicky Lopez in the second inning. Then Story delivered the big hit in the eighth inning.

The Rangers used seven pitchers in the game. Cody Bradford pitched the most of any of them, hurling 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Makes Statement on Injury After Rangers Game

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