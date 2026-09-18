Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Makes Statement on Injury After Rangers Game

The Boston Red Sox removed first baseman Willson Contreras from Thursday’s 4-3 win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, after he was hit in the hand by a 92.3 mph sinker from Jakob Junis in the eighth inning.
Following the game, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said that Contreras suffered a bruised right hand and is day to day.
From Tim Healy of the Boston Globe on X: Willson Contreras has a bruised right hand, Chad Tracy said. He is day to day. X-rays were negative.
Contreras was asked about the injury after the game.
Boston Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras Makes Statement on Injury Following Win Over Rangers
Via Chris Cotillo on X: Willson Contreras: “Sore. Painful. My hand was numb for like five minutes. That was the reason I came out of the game. I have fractured, before, the same hand. It felt like a fracture. Thankfully, it’s not a fracture on the top of the bone. I’m just frustrated.”
Contreras went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout in Thursday’s win.
The Red Sox acquired Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals over the offseason. He is under contract through 2027 and has a 2028 club option worth $20 million.
Contreras, 34, is having a spectacular first season with Boston, slashing .276/.387/.518 with 27 home runs and 81 RBI over 129 games.
Recapping Boston’s 4-3 Win Over Rangers
Trevor Story hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Red Sox beat the Rangers 4-3 on Thursday.
Sonny Gray allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings.
Rangers designated hitter Josh Jung hit a solo home run in the first inning, giving Texas a 1-0 lead.
Danny Jansen hit an RBI single in the second inning. Evan Carter followed with an RBI sac bunt, increasing the Rangers’ lead to 3-0.
The Red Sox scored their first run of the game on a throwing error from Nicky Lopez in the second inning. Then Story delivered the big hit in the eighth inning.
The Rangers used seven pitchers in the game. Cody Bradford pitched the most of any of them, hurling 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras Makes Statement on Injury After Rangers Game