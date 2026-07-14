Red Sox Star Willson Contreras on Embracing Being the Villain, Home Run Derby

Still dealing with a suspension for starting a benches clearing fight against the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras is in Philadelphia for the All-Star Game. There, he’d put on a show while competing in the Home Run Derby.

After coming out on top in the first round, Contreras had a head-to-head battle with the local favorite, Kyle Schwarber. There, he quickly became the villain, getting booed constantly, while cheers rained down for his failure. Of course, Contreras never minded much of that.

“They’ve been booing me for 10 years, so I had fun with it,” Contreras said. “I like when I get booed. It inspired me a little bit. But like I said, it was a great experience. I would do it again. I want to.”

At the Home Run Derby, Contreras was clearly playing the part of the heel. The competitor who the hometown hero had to overcome. It was lighthearted.

That doesn’t mean Contreras isn’t willing to be the villain outside of the Home Run Derby, though. In fact, some might call him a sparkplug for the Red Sox with his approach. Others see him as a villain on the field all the time, instigating conflict.

“Not many people are going to like [the villain]. But at the end of the day, it’s a mind game,” Contreras said. “They know that. We all know that.”

If there was any doubt that Contreras liked being the villain, even his bat was playing the role. It was designed to look like Bowser, the Mario villain who Contreras was nicknamed after.

Boston Red Sox Star Willson Contreras Put on a Show at the Home Run Derby

In the end, Willson Contreras wasn’t able to win the Home Run Derby. He’d come up just short in the semifinal, getting eliminated by Kyle Schwarber. Still, he did put on a show.

Contreras was the top home run hitter in the opening round. He had 13 bombs on 20 swings. That was the same as Jordan Walker, who would go on to win the whole thing. Except Contreras beat him by virtue of having hit the longest home run out of the two, measuring at 490 feet.

That was far from the only shot that Contreras had. At one point in the opening round, it was almost a surprise if his home runs didn’t go at least 450 feet.

In the semifinal round, when Contreras was eliminated, he managed to hit eight more home runs. That was a grand total of 21 on the night.

“I’m happy with the job I did,” Contreras said. “A little bit short, but the experience that I had here was the best, and I feel like a winner.”

Willson Contreras on His Future With the Red Sox

Now in his first season with the Boston Red Sox, Willson Contreras is having a career season. His .285 batting average is .015 points above his career average. Meanwhile, his career OPS of .820 is dwarfed by his .921 OPS this season. Maybe it’s no surprise that at 20 home runs, he’s only 4 shy of his single-season record.

It’s also not a surprise that there are trade rumors around Contreras. After all, this season has been a major disappointment for the Red Sox. Still, that’s not what he wants for his own future.

“Just leave me here. I want to stay here,” Contreras recently said. “The energy that Fenway brings is really unique, and I just like it. I just love it there.”

Contreras would go on to make it clear that he thinks he can win with the Red Sox, despite how the 2026 season has largely gone. That belief makes him excited to be the player he needs to be for Boston to win.

“We have the talent, and we believe in them,” Contreras said. “So any player that’s coming to the roster is doing a great job. They’re bringing the energy, they’re bringing the passion, and they’re willing to learn.”