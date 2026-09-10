Boston Red Sox Announced Masataka Yoshida News Before Royals Series

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox will have the day off.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost by a score of 6-4 on Wednesday.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe wrote: “FINAL: Angels 6, Red Sox 4. The Red Sox brought the potential tying run to the plate against Ben Joyce, but Roman Anthony flied out to right field. They lost two in a row to the Angels and have 15 games remaining in the regular season.”

Boston Red Sox Announced Masataka Yoshida News

The Red Sox will now open up a series with the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park (on Friday).

Ahead of the series, they announced the latest update on Masataka Yoshida.

Yoshida has been out since August 15.

MLB.com wrote (on September 9): “Is walking on a treadmill and not close to a return.”

Before getting hurt, Yoshida had been batting .274 with 72 hits, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 34 runs and two stolen bases in 87 games.

Looking At Yoshida

Yoshida is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

He has spent his entire career with the Red Sox.

Over 390 career games, the 33-year-old is batting .280 with 383 hits, 34 home runs, 182 RBIs, 166 runs and 15 stolen bases.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are in the middle of a solid season.

They are the third-place team in the American League East with an 80-67 record in 147 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 6-4 (and they are 36-36 in 72 games at Fenway Park).

Looking At The Royals Right Now

As for the Royals, they are having a tough 2026 season.

Right now, they are at the bottom of the American League Central with a 65-82 record in 147 games.