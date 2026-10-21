The Underrated Trait That Will Determine Rays/Brewers World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays will square off in the most unlikely of World Series. Without the bloated payrolls that larger markets boast, the two franchises arrive at the Fall Classic sharing more than just market size. While the two teams handle winning in vastly different ways, one underlying trait binds them: speed.

In an era dominated by home runs and advanced metrics, the significance of speed is often overlooked in public discussions. Speed isn’t as pretty as a home run or eye-popping as a 100 mph fastball. Yet, for as understated as it remains, running ability helped, in no small part, deliver both organizations to the doorstep of history. As mentioned, in probably a thousand other places, one of these teams will win their first championship. Yet, the major fireworks could very well stay within the park.

BASEBALL MIGHT BE GETTING THE WORLD SERIES IT NEEDS MOST! At a time when analytics have practically taken over the game and a potential lockout is looming, the Rays and Brewers might be reminding baseball of something we’ve forgotten. HOW TO ACTUALLY PLAY WINNING BASEBALL! Pitching. Defense. Speed. Contact. Smart baserunning. Timely power. EXECUTION! Forget chasing superstars just because they’re superstars. GO FIND SUPERSTARS WHO KNOW HOW TO PLAY THE GAME! Two organizations proving that sometimes the best way forward is BACK TO BASICS! Maybe this World Series is bigger than a championship. Maybe it’s a reminder of what baseball has been missing. And for once, I genuinely have NO IDEA who I’m picking! Rays fans, Brewers fans… SELL ME ON YOUR SQUAD! Convince me why YOUR team wins it all. BEST ARGUMENT GETS MY PICK! — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 20, 2026

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Stolen Base Intellect

When people think of speed, the long-lost art of the stolen base settles into the general consciousness. If you are of a certain age, you can remember Rickey Henderson or Vince Coleman flying across the basepaths. Yet, none of that exists in this game. However. Looking at both rosters, you can easily see two clubs that take full advantage of the run game.

During the regular season, Milwaukee stole 162 bags in 216 chances, which amounts to a 75% success rate. Similarly, in the postseason, the Brewers have swiped 10 of 12 bases to date, for an 83% success rate. Tampa Bay has also been active in the run game, stealing 164 bases in 218 attempts, resulting in a 75% success rate during the regular season. Additionally, they have achieved a perfect 11-for-11 record in steals in the postseason.

The two teams seemingly have the green light, regardless of scenario or innings. Moreover, each franchise sports a stolen-base leader without gaudy numbers. Third baseman David Hamilton paced Milwaukee with 30 steals. On the other hand, Tampa Bay outfielder Chandler Simpson led the American League with 46 swipes.

Where the intrigue surfaces is the fact that everyone on either team can steal a base, which doesn’t have anything to do with pure speed. Much of the art relies on timing and anticipation, a knack for getting a great jump. Doing that places intense pressure on the catcher to make an accurate throw. Big innings start with something as small as a single and a stolen base.

The Hidden Effect

While it’s easy to watch a stolen base unfold, the real advantages may not be immediately obvious. For instance, advancing to the next base provides the offense with an additional opportunity to drive in a run. Going first to third, whether on a hit-and-run or straight up, can be the difference between winning and losing. Productive outs are also significant; both bunting and sacrifice flies can either tie a game or gradually extend a lead. Hamilton led the National League with 13 bunts. Tampa Bay shortstop Taylor Walls paced the AL with 12.

Defensively, speed is crucial for both teams. If a team can get to a ball that most wouldn’t, that act can curtail a big inning. While Milwaukee’s offense and timely hitting make headlines, it will be their defense that will ultimately lead them to a championship.

No Brewers fielder committed more than ten errors during the season, with Hamilton, Jake Bauers, and Joey Ortiz leading the team. Milwaukee, from a defensive standpoint, will not beat itself with poor defense, tying for seventh in fielding percentage at .987. The Rays committed more errors, but only Junior Caminero botched double-digit plays with 21.

The Brewers have a really good defensive team, and the way they value defense is one of the biggest reasons for their success. 🎥 #ThisIsMyCrew #Brewers https://t.co/ySFnnujVLd — The First Inning (@thefirstinning) October 20, 2026

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The Hidden Game

Granted, baseball fans love the home run and the walk-off. It has become a profound part of the postseason experience. Still, in the era of power displays, the smaller, less exciting aspects of the game, in their traditional form, will ultimately serve as the key point. The race through October starts in Milwaukee on Friday.

Small ball, base running, massive homers, lockdown pitching, and flawless defense. The Brewers didn’t just win; they put on a clinic. ⚾️🔥 https://t.co/gVPl2E5X4T — Jdab (@JDabz87) October 16, 2026

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