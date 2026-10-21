Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff News Before World Series vs. Rays

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
“I’m not going to be mad either way, you know what I mean?” Woodruff said. “There’s all the stuff we’ve been through, but then there’s the other side. I get it from their vantage point. The apprehensions, I understand that. All I could do was put myself in a position to be an option.”
Looking at Brandon Woodruff
Woodruff is the longest-tenured Brewer. He made his MLB debut in 2017 with Milwaukee and has been with the organization ever since.
Woodruff has a career 3.10 ERA with 918 strikeouts over 790 1/3 innings. He recorded a 2.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings across nine starts this season.
While Woodruff has had an outstanding career, injuries have significantly hindered it. He made just 12 starts in 2025 and missed the entire 2024 season after making 11 starts in 2023.
This year, he has dealt with right shoulder inflammation. He landed on the IL for the first time this season in early May. He returned in late June, only to be placed back on the IL after three starts.
Woodruff has made eight postseason appearances throughout his career, sporting a 3.18 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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