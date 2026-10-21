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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff News Before World Series vs. Rays

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

The Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the National League Championship Series. The Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in the American League Championship Series.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Ashby #26 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after recording the final out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

One of the biggest questions for the Brewers heading into the World Series is the status of veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who last appeared in a game on July 4.

Latest on Milwaukee Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Regarding Woodruff, Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said, “Still working through our meetings,” to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Woodruff threw a 23-pitch live batting practice session to Milwaukee’s “A” lineup at American Family Field on Tuesday, per McCalvy. Woodruff’s fastball sat 90-92 mph.

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 28: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at American Family Field on June 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Woodruff faced Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Jake Bauers, William Contreras and Brice Turang in the session.

“I’m not going to be mad either way, you know what I mean?” Woodruff said. “There’s all the stuff we’ve been through, but then there’s the other side. I get it from their vantage point. The apprehensions, I understand that. All I could do was put myself in a position to be an option.”

Looking at Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 22: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 22, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Woodruff is the longest-tenured Brewer. He made his MLB debut in 2017 with Milwaukee and has been with the organization ever since.

Woodruff has a career 3.10 ERA with 918 strikeouts over 790 1/3 innings. He recorded a 2.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings across nine starts this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 30: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on April 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

While Woodruff has had an outstanding career, injuries have significantly hindered it. He made just 12 starts in 2025 and missed the entire 2024 season after making 11 starts in 2023.

This year, he has dealt with right shoulder inflammation. He landed on the IL for the first time this season in early May. He returned in late June, only to be placed back on the IL after three starts.

Woodruff has made eight postseason appearances throughout his career, sporting a 3.18 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff News Before World Series vs. Rays

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