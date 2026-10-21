Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff News Before World Series vs. Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

The Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the National League Championship Series. The Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in the American League Championship Series.

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

One of the biggest questions for the Brewers heading into the World Series is the status of veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who last appeared in a game on July 4.

Latest on Milwaukee Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff

Regarding Woodruff, Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said, “Still working through our meetings,” to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Woodruff threw a 23-pitch live batting practice session to Milwaukee’s “A” lineup at American Family Field on Tuesday, per McCalvy. Woodruff’s fastball sat 90-92 mph.

Woodruff faced Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Jake Bauers, William Contreras and Brice Turang in the session.