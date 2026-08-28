Chicago Cubs May Have $100 Million Decision to Make with Slugger Seiya Suzuki

The Chicago Cubs may have a $100 million decision to make with star slugger Seiya Suzuki, who is set to enter the open market.

Suzuki is projected to earn one of the largest contracts in the upcoming crop of position players once the 2026 season concludes.

Recently, FanSided.com’s John Perrotta predicted Suzuki’s free agency contract to be $100 million:

Perrotta notes that Suzuki could earn a four-year, $100 million contract, and there are sure to be plenty of suitors in on the Cubs outfielder in free agency.

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Should the Cubs Re-Sign Seiya Suzuki?

Seiya Suzuki has spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs.

Considering the Cubs have an extremely potent offense and Suzuki has been in the middle of it for several years, so one would assume the Cubs’ front office would at least make an offer for Suzuki.

Here was some of Perrotto’s reasoning for the $100 million contract evaluation:

“Suzuki has been a reliable run producer in his five seasons with the Cubs since coming to the big leagues from Japan’s NPB. Fielding has always been the biggest concern with Suzuki, but he has 10 DRS this season, and continuing that will add more value than being a designated hitter.”

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Taking a Look at Seiya Suzuki This Season

Seiya Suzuki has been an everyday player for the Cubs this season.

Over 116 games played, he’s batting .270 with 22 home runs, 26 doubles, 75 RBI, 76 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 133.

His career OPS+ is 129 over 2436 total at-bats, which is a very strong mark.

He’s pretty much averaged 20+ home runs and 25+ doubles in every season of his career.

Suzuki is very much hitting his way into a big payday, and perhaps his next contract ends up being worth more than $100 million.

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