Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Receives $375 Million Prediction Before Tigers Return

Friday night features a huge game in Major League Baseball as the Los Angeles Dodgers head to Detroit to face the Tigers. Tarik Skubal is slated to start the first game of the series at Comerica Park in what is his first start as a non-member of the Tigers since he was traded.

Before the anticipated Detroit return for Tarik Skubal, he received a notable contract prediction. Skubal is undoubtedly the top impending free agent after the season is over, and it’s likely he will demand the highest contract ever for a pitcher in MLB history.

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Tarik Skubal Handed Massive Contract Prediction

On Friday, August 28, FanSided.com writer John Perrotto named the top 10 free agents with the most on the line as the calendar gets close to September, and unsurprisingly, Tarik Skubal is number one.

Also in the piece, Perrotta gives contract predictions for all the mentioned players, and for Skubal, it’s a massive eight-year, $375 million deal, which would shatter the record for the largest contract handed to a pitcher.

“Free-agent contract prediction: Eight years, $375 million”

“Skubal is going to be the prize of free agency this upcoming offseason, and nothing short of a catastrophic injury can change that. After all, he won the American League Cy Young Award each of the past two seasons while pitching for the Detroit Tigers.”

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Tarik Skubal’s 2026 Thus Far

As most know by now, Tarik Skubal has split time between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

With the Dodgers, Skubal has posted a 3.38 ERA over 24 innings with 30 strikeouts.

Across 120.2 total innings in 2026, Skubal is putting together another very quality campaign with an ERA of 2.91 and 146 strikeouts.

The Dodgers will worry about Skubal’s free agency sweepstakes after the season, but Los Angeles is sure to be in the thick of things during his negotiations.

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