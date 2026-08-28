Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Alcantara News Before Reds Series

Following their series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Chicago Cubs were awarded an off day on Thursday and are set to begin a new series in MLB against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon.

Before that series began, the Cubs announced a roster decision on outfielder Kevin Alcantara.

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Cubs Option Kevin Alcantara Before Reds Series

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, Kevin Alcantara has been optioned and will head back to AAA Iowa.

The option happened as a standalone roster move on Thursday, August 27, so be on the lookout for a corresponding transaction to happen on Friday morning.

Perhaps it will be James Triantos, who has been recalled and optioned a couple of times this season.

Kevin Alcántara, 24, has played in parts of three seasons with the Cubs, but has not seen extended time at the plate in any of those seasons.

In 2026, Kevin Alcántara has recorded 25 at-bats at the big-league level, and he has a .240 average with one home run, six total hits, and 11 strikeouts.

Across his short career thus far (46 ABs), Alcantara carries an average of .239 with 16 strikeouts.

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The Chicago Cubs Right Now…

After a torrid stretch of baseball for a month after the All-Star break, the Chicago Cubs have struggled a bit over the last week and a half and are in a dogfight with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL Wild Card, which is the difference between a home or away series in October.

All hope isn’t lost to become victorious in the NL Central, but the Cubs will have to catch fire in order to catch the Brewers, who have a 6.5-game lead over Chicago in the division.

Overall, the Cubs are 76-58 and 4-6 in their last 10 games. Their next series (against the Reds) is at Wrigley Field.

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