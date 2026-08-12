Cubs Reveal Carson Kelly Change Before Nationals Game

The Chicago Cubs have finally revealed their lineup for 8/12 against the Washington Nationals.

After winning on Tuesday, the Cubs are going for another series win in MLB.

David Peterson is getting the start for th Cubs, while the Nationals are going with LHP Jackson Kent, who has not made a start this season.

Before the Nationals game, likely due to the southpaw starter for Washington, manager Craig Counsell revealed a Carson Kelly change in the batting order.

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Carson Kelly Hitting Cleanup on Wednesday

Manager Craig Counsell really likes to switch things up when there’s a left-handed starter on the mound for the opposing team, and Wednesday is no different.

Carson Kelly will bat cleanup for the Cubs in game two of their Nationals series, which highlights a multitude of changes.

Here is the full Cubs batting order for 8/12, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 8/12: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF A. Bregman DH C. Kelly C M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B T. Taylor LF P. Ramírez 3B D. Swanson SS D. Peterson SP”

The first two batters in the order remain the same, but Alex Bregman batting third is a slight change, and then Carson Kelly hitting cleanup is also a pretty big bump for the Cubs’ catcher, who will form a battery with David Peterson.

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Taking a Look at Carson Kelly This Season

As the Cubs’ primary catcher, Carson Kelly has had a very solid season, and he crushes lefties, which makes sense as to why he’s batting fourth for Counsell against the Nationals, especially against a starter who has not pitched this season in MLB.

Kelly is hitting .264 this season with 7 home runs, 43 RBI, and 74 hits. He’s played in 89 games.

He’s also added 11 doubles, 41 runs scored, and posted an OPS+ of 103. Kelly’s career OPS+ is 93. In 2025, he had an OPS+ of 116 (career high), so he clearly enjoys hitting for the Cubs.

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