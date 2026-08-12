Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Decision During Nationals Series

The Chicago Cubs are a surging team in MLB right now, and they have their eyes set on catching the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Currently, Chicago is 4.0 games back, and the Cubbies are going for another series win on Wednesday when they take on the Washington Nationals.

On Tuesday, the Cubs defeated the Nats 8-6 in the series opener. David Peterson (6–7, 5.35 ERA, 88 SO) will start for Chicago on Wednesday, and he will oppose LHP Jackson Kent, who is making his season debut.

Before game two of the series, manager Craig Counsell made a notable lineup decision with Alex Bregman.

Update: It’s a three-homer game!! For Alex Bregman on Wednesday night!

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Cubs’ Alex Bregman Batting 3rd on Wednesday

After hitting cleanup in the series opener, with the LHP Kent going for the Nationals, Alex Bregman is batting 3rd for Counsell’s lineup on Wednesday.

Here is the full Chicago Cubs batting order for 8/12, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 8/12: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF A. Bregman DH C. Kelly C M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B T. Taylor LF P. Ramírez 3B D. Swanson SS D. Peterson SP”

Some other notable changes in the lineup drop include Carson Kelly getting a big bump in the batting order, as he is the cleanup man on Wednesday, and Tyrone Taylor/Pedro Ramirez are also both in the order.

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Taking a Glance at Alex Bregman This Season

Alex Bregman was the biggest offseason signing for the Chicago Cubs, and he has pretty much been in the lineup every day.

Although it’s somewhat of a down season for Bregman, the Cubs’ offense remains one of the top groups in all of MLB.

Across 117 games (537 PA), Bregman is batting .251 with 13 home runs, 23 doubles, and an OPS+ of 104. His career OPS+ is 129.

Bregman provides great defensive value at third base as well, and his bWAR is 3.1 this season, which is a very respectable mark.

If Bregman really gets going at the plate, it only makes this Cubs team even stronger, as they are emerging as a true World Series threat.

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