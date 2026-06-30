Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Ahead of Padres Game

After being down 2-0 to the San Diego Padres in Monday’s game, the Chicago Cubs stormed back with three unanswered runs (including a walk-off) to complete the comeback in game one of the Cubs-Padres series on Tuesday, which is taking place at Wrigley Field.

On Tuesday, the starting pitching matchup in game two of the series is JP Sears (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 5 SO) for the Padres, and Matthew Boyd (2-1, 5.02 ERA, 35 SO) for the Cubs.

Before the Padres game, the Chicago Cubs released their lineup, and it features a Dansby Swanson change.

Dansby Swanson Bumped One Spot in Lineup vs. Padres

Dansby Swanson has hit ninth for the Chicago Cubs in each of the last five games.

However, on Tuesday, manager Craig Counsell has decided to give Swanson a slight bump in the lineup, as he will bat eighth against JP Sears.

A few hours before the Padres game, UnderdogMLB released the Cubs lineup on 6/30:

Cubs 6/30: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B S. Suzuki DH C. Kelly C M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B I. Happ LF D. Swanson SS K. Alcántara RF M. Boyd SP”

Some notables from the lineup, aside from Dansby Swanson, include Kevin Alcantara getting the nod in right field, and Seiya Suzuki is hitting 3rd against the lefty. The Cubs’ lineup features six right-handed hitters on Tuesday.