Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Ahead of Padres Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago Cubs v New York Mets - Game Two
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs follows through on his sixth inning RBI triple against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

After being down 2-0 to the San Diego Padres in Monday’s game, the Chicago Cubs stormed back with three unanswered runs (including a walk-off) to complete the comeback in game one of the Cubs-Padres series on Tuesday, which is taking place at Wrigley Field.

On Tuesday, the starting pitching matchup in game two of the series is JP Sears (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 5 SO) for the Padres, and Matthew Boyd (2-1, 5.02 ERA, 35 SO) for the Cubs.

Before the Padres game, the Chicago Cubs released their lineup, and it features a Dansby Swanson change.

Dansby Swanson Bumped One Spot in Lineup vs. Padres

Chicago Cubs v New York Mets - Game One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on June 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Dansby Swanson has hit ninth for the Chicago Cubs in each of the last five games.

However, on Tuesday, manager Craig Counsell has decided to give Swanson a slight bump in the lineup, as he will bat eighth against JP Sears.

A few hours before the Padres game, UnderdogMLB released the Cubs lineup on 6/30:

Cubs 6/30: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B S. Suzuki DH C. Kelly C M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B I. Happ LF D. Swanson SS K. Alcántara RF M. Boyd SP”

Some notables from the lineup, aside from Dansby Swanson, include Kevin Alcantara getting the nod in right field, and Seiya Suzuki is hitting 3rd against the lefty. The Cubs’ lineup features six right-handed hitters on Tuesday.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Ahead of Padres Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x