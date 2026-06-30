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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Ahead of Yankees Game

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Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 26: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers scores from second base on a single hit by Dillon Dingler during the fourth inning of a game against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park on June 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the New York Yankees in a three-game set this week. Both teams matched up against each other last week as well. On Monday, the Tigers handed the Yankees their fifth straight loss after a 7-3 victory, and on Tuesday, the Tigers are sending ace Tarik Skubal (3-4, 3.32 ERA, 66 SO) to the mound. New York will roll with Cam Schlittler, in what should make for a great pitchers’ duel.

Ahead of the Yankees-Tigers game, Detroit released its game two lineup, and it features Kevin McGonigle back in his normal role in the order.

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Kevin McGonigle Back in Leadoff Against Yankees

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 22: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After one game hitting third for the Tigers, rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle is back hitting leadoff for the team on Tuesday.

UnderdogMLB released the Tigers lineup on 6/30:

Tigers 6/30: “K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C K. Carpenter RF R. Greene LF C. Keith DH S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry SS J. Outman CF H. Lee 2B T. Skubal SP”

Some notables in the Tigers lineup: McGonigle back in the leadoff, and is also playoff third base as McKinstry is more comfortable at shortstop. McGonigle’s defensive versatility has given manager AJ Hinch the luxury of moving him between short and third. Other notables: Tarik Skubal gets the start, and the Tigers’ lineup features several left-handed hitters against perhaps the Yankees’ ace this season, Cam Schlittler.

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Kevin McGonigle This Season

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Zach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers, Hao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers and Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. The Detroit Tigers won 7-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a nine-year, $150 million contract this season, and McGonigle has shown a lot of early returns, and could wind up winning the AL Rookie of the Year. He should certainly be considered the favorite with the way he’s batted this season.

Over his first 306 MLB at-bats, McGonigle is batting .284 with an OPS of .818, six home runs, 87 hits, 52 runs, 18 doubles, and 11 steals across his first 82 games.

McGonigle’s Wins Above Replacement is 4.3 (according to BaseballReference).

In what could be a lost season for Detroit, Kevin McGonigle has been a true bright spot.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Ahead of Yankees Game

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