Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Royals Game

Despite dropping their Saturday evening contest to the Kansas City Royals, the Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in MLB over the past week or so, and they will be going for another series win on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago is 68-50, and just 5.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. The Cubs are firmly atop the NL Wild Card race, and have one of the best (if not the best) offenses in MLB.

Before their series finale with the Royals, the Cubs announced a slight Dansby Swanson change.

On Saturday, Swanson went 0-for-4 in the Cubs’ loss.

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Dansby Swanson Batting 7th on Sunday

Dansby Swanson has bounced around a lot in the Chicago Cubs batting order this season, but he is usually either batting eighth or ninth.

On Sunday, manager Craig Counsell has decided to slot Swanson in the 7-hole spot in the lineup.

Here is the full batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 8/9: “P. Crow-Armstrong DH M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF M. Conforto RF N. Hoerner 2B D. Swanson SS M. Amaya C T. Taylor CF M. Boyd SP”

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Inside Dansby Swanson’s 2026 Campaign

Dansby Swanson has been an everyday player for the Chicago Cubs this season.

While he isn’t necessarily a high-average hitter anymore, Swanson has still provided value with the bat.

Across 113 games, Swanson has 17 home runs, 15 doubles, 73 runs, and 63 RBI.

To have that level of offensive production from a strictly 7-9 hitter is a big reason why the Cubs have been among the best groups in the league collectively.

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