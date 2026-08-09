Philadelphia Phillies Demote 3-Year Player Before Blue Jays Game

The Philadelphia Phillies have not been playing the best baseball as of late. In their current series with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Phils are looking to avoid being swept after dropping the first two games of the series.

Before the Blue Jays series finale, the Phillies announced a wave of roster moves for the upcoming contest.

Update: the Phillies won 7-6 on Sunday in the 12th inning to salvage a game in their series with the Blue Jays.

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Roster Moves on Sunday

On Saturday evening, Chase Shugart pitched 2.0 innings for the Phillies, but gave up a run in the process.

Now, he is being optioned to the minor leagues in favor of Alan Rangel.

The Phillies X account wrote:

“Prior to today’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Phillies recalled right-handed pitcher Alan Rangel from triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 26-man roster, right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart was optioned to Lehigh Valley.”

Shugart, 29, has logged 38.1 IP this season and is an MLB veteran of three seasons.

CBSSports’ RotoWire staff wrote (about Chase Shugart):

“He’ll give up his spot on the active roster and in the bullpen to right-hander Alan Rangel, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Over two stints in the majors this season, Shugart has logged a 4.93 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 38.1 innings while making most of his appearances in lower-leverage spots.”

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Inside Chase Shugart’s MLB Career

2026 marks the first season Chase Shugart has pitched for the Phillies.

In his 3-year career, Shugart has also pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox.

He’s primarily been used as a reliever, and over 92 total innings pitched, he holds an ERA of 4.11 with 84 strikeouts.

As for the Phillies right now, they are still clinging to an NL Wild Card spot, but games are becoming increasingly more important with every passing day. The Phils’ chances in the NL East may be lost after this recent rough patch.

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