Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera Update During Nationals Series

During their series with the Washington Nationals, the Chicago Cubs received an update on SP Edward Cabrera, who has missed a lot of time this season due to injury.

Prior to the Cubs-Nationals series, which kicks off on Tuesday evening, Chicago won its last series against the Royals and has been a surging team in MLB.

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Cubs’ Edward Cabrera Set for Another Rehab Outing

Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera is set for another rehab outing, this time with the Knoxville Smokies, the Cubs’ AA affiliate.

His rehab assignment is being transferred to Knoxville from AAA Iowa:

“Chicago Cubs sent RHP Edward Cabrera on a rehab assignment to Knoxville Smokies.”

“Edward Cabrera is getting very close to returning after having a very good outing in his last rehab start on August 5th. ( 4 IP, 1 R, 0 BB, 8 K) and topped out at 98.6 MPH”

In his first season with Chicago, Edward Cabrera carries an ERA of 5.10 over 72+ innings (14 starts) with 65 strikeouts.

He is currently on the 15-day IL after left hamstring and adductor issue that he suffered in late June.

“Cabrera was sharp in his second outing with Iowa, building up to four innings and 55 pitches (41 strikes) in the performance. The hard-throwing righty allowed one hit and one unearned run, which scored on a throwing error by the pitcher. Cabrera ended with eight strikeouts and no walks in the start.”

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More on Edward Cabrera…

The Chicago Cubs acquired Edward Cabrera in an offseason trade with the Miami Marlins, but after their aggressive trade deadline, the Cubs don’t have *as much* of a need for Cabrera in the rotation.

However, the Cubs have their eye on chasing down the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and making a deep playoff run in October, so it will have to be all hands on deck down the stretch of the season.

Chicago is currently 69-50 and firmly atop the NL Wild Card race.

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