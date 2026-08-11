Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera Update During Nationals Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after retiring the side during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
During their series with the Washington Nationals, the Chicago Cubs received an update on SP Edward Cabrera, who has missed a lot of time this season due to injury.
Prior to the Cubs-Nationals series, which kicks off on Tuesday evening, Chicago won its last series against the Royals and has been a surging team in MLB.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after retiring the side during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera is set for another rehab outing, this time with the Knoxville Smokies, the Cubs’ AA affiliate.
His rehab assignment is being transferred to Knoxville from AAA Iowa:
“Chicago Cubs sent RHP Edward Cabrera on a rehab assignment to Knoxville Smokies.”
“Cabrera was sharp in his second outing with Iowa, building up to four innings and 55 pitches (41 strikes) in the performance. The hard-throwing righty allowed one hit and one unearned run, which scored on a throwing error by the pitcher. Cabrera ended with eight strikeouts and no walks in the start.”
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 30: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs acquired Edward Cabrera in an offseason trade with the Miami Marlins, but after their aggressive trade deadline, the Cubs don’t have *as much* of a need for Cabrera in the rotation.
However, the Cubs have their eye on chasing down the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and making a deep playoff run in October, so it will have to be all hands on deck down the stretch of the season.
Chicago is currently 69-50 and firmly atop the NL Wild Card race.
During their series with the Washington Nationals, the Chicago Cubs received an update on SP Edward Cabrera, who has missed a lot of time this season due to injury. Prior to the Cubs-Nationals series, which kicks off on Tuesday evening, Chicago won its last series against the Royals and has been a surging team in […]
Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera Update During Nationals Series