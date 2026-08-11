Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Announce Seiya Suzuki Decision Before Nationals Series

  • 3.3K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 6: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs strikes out during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on August 6, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for their upcoming series against the Washington Nationals. Over the weekend, the Cubs took 2 of 3 from the Kansas City Royals and have been a surging team in MLB.

Before the Nationals series began, the Cubs revealed a Seiya Suzuki decision: Suzuki, pretty much an everyday player for the Cubs, did not play on Sunday against the Royals.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Nationals Game

Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Back in Lineup for Craig Counsell

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs throws out Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (not pictured) attempting to advance to second base during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After the off day on Sunday (and Monday), Seiya Suzuki is back in his usual spot in the Cubs batting order, batting second, and playing right field.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here’s the full batting order on 8/11:

Cubs 8/11: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto DH C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS S. Imanaga SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop include Carson Kelly forming a battery with Shota Imanaga, Michael Conforto remaining in the order, and PCA back in the outfield.

CubsInsider.com’s Evan Altman wrote (on 8/11) about Shota’s ‘revenge game’:

“Shota Imanaga‘s first start of the season came against the Nationals at Wrigley, and he ended up surrendering four runs over five innings in a loss. Now, a little over four months later, he’s looking to exact revenge by extending a streak of seven starts with two or fewer runs allowed. He’s given up only eight total runs in that span, all earned, for a 1.77 ERA that belies his 3-3 record. While the longball is still an issue, walking only six batters means the damage has been very limited.”

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision Before Mariners Game

Inside Seiya Suzuki’s 2026 Campaign Thus Far

Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 07: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs runs out a line out in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Seiya Suzuki is an impending free agent after the season, which means the Cubs have a massive decision to make regarding his contract and future with the organization.

FanDuel.com wrote (about Suzuki’s 2026 season): 

“Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .361 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 63 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 66 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.”

The Nationals are sending RHP Jake Irvin to the mound in the series opener, which is a favorable matchup for Suzuki and the other Cubs hitters, who are a well-above-average offense collectively.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Guardians Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Announce Seiya Suzuki Decision Before Nationals Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x