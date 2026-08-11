Chicago Cubs Announce Seiya Suzuki Decision Before Nationals Series

The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for their upcoming series against the Washington Nationals. Over the weekend, the Cubs took 2 of 3 from the Kansas City Royals and have been a surging team in MLB.

Before the Nationals series began, the Cubs revealed a Seiya Suzuki decision: Suzuki, pretty much an everyday player for the Cubs, did not play on Sunday against the Royals.

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Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Back in Lineup for Craig Counsell

After the off day on Sunday (and Monday), Seiya Suzuki is back in his usual spot in the Cubs batting order, batting second, and playing right field.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here’s the full batting order on 8/11:

Cubs 8/11: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto DH C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS S. Imanaga SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop include Carson Kelly forming a battery with Shota Imanaga, Michael Conforto remaining in the order, and PCA back in the outfield.

CubsInsider.com’s Evan Altman wrote (on 8/11) about Shota’s ‘revenge game’:

“Shota Imanaga‘s first start of the season came against the Nationals at Wrigley, and he ended up surrendering four runs over five innings in a loss. Now, a little over four months later, he’s looking to exact revenge by extending a streak of seven starts with two or fewer runs allowed. He’s given up only eight total runs in that span, all earned, for a 1.77 ERA that belies his 3-3 record. While the longball is still an issue, walking only six batters means the damage has been very limited.”

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Inside Seiya Suzuki’s 2026 Campaign Thus Far

Seiya Suzuki is an impending free agent after the season, which means the Cubs have a massive decision to make regarding his contract and future with the organization.

FanDuel.com wrote (about Suzuki’s 2026 season):

“Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .361 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 63 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 66 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.”

The Nationals are sending RHP Jake Irvin to the mound in the series opener, which is a favorable matchup for Suzuki and the other Cubs hitters, who are a well-above-average offense collectively.

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