Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Nationals Game

The Chicago Cubs, after an off day on Monday, are set to open up a new series in MLB on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

Chicago has quietly been one of the best teams in baseball since the All-Star break, with a surging offense and solid pitching performances as of late.

Before the Nationals game on Tuesday, Chicago revealed its lineup, which features Dansby Swanson.

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Cubs’ Dansby Swanson Batting 7th for Nationals Game

In the Cubs’ last series, they picked up two wins over the Kansas City Royals.

Swanson batted seventh on Sunday and is being bumped down 2 spots for Tuesday’s game.

Here is the full Chicago Cubs batting order for 8/11, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 8/11: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto DH C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS S. Imanaga SP”

Some other changes include Seiya Suzuki batting 2nd, Michael Conforto remaining in the order, and Alex Bregman hitting cleanup.

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Inside Dansby Swanson’s Season Thus Far

Dansby Swanson has had an up-and-down season with the Cubs so far this season.

He will always provide a lot of value with his defense, but his offense (specifically his batting average) isn’t very strong.

This season, Swanson is batting .214 with 17 home runs, 84 hits, 63 RBI, and an OPS+ of 90 across 390 at-bats.

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