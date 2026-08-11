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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Nationals Game

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Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 07: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs, after an off day on Monday, are set to open up a new series in MLB on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

Chicago has quietly been one of the best teams in baseball since the All-Star break, with a surging offense and solid pitching performances as of late.

Before the Nationals game on Tuesday, Chicago revealed its lineup, which features Dansby Swanson.

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Cubs’ Dansby Swanson Batting 7th for Nationals Game

Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 09: Miguel Amaya #9 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated by Dansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 after hitting a home run during the 7th inning of the game at Kauffman Stadium on August 09, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In the Cubs’ last series, they picked up two wins over the Kansas City Royals.

Swanson batted seventh on Sunday and is being bumped down 2 spots for Tuesday’s game.

Here is the full Chicago Cubs batting order for 8/11, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 8/11: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto DH C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS S. Imanaga SP”

Some other changes include Seiya Suzuki batting 2nd, Michael Conforto remaining in the order, and Alex Bregman hitting cleanup.

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Inside Dansby Swanson’s Season Thus Far

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dansby Swanson has had an up-and-down season with the Cubs so far this season.

He will always provide a lot of value with his defense, but his offense (specifically his batting average) isn’t very strong.

This season, Swanson is batting .214 with 17 home runs, 84 hits, 63 RBI, and an OPS+ of 90 across 390 at-bats.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Nationals Game

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