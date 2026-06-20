Chicago Cubs’ Announce New Daniel Palencia Recovery Timeline Before Blue Jays Game

The Chicago Cubs recently lost 26-year-old closer Daniel Palencia to the IL.

Now, the ballclub has provided a clear recovery timeline for the young arm.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN (via X), manager Craig Counsell announced that Palencia underwent an MRI, which revealed a mild flexor strain.

He will be sidelined for approximately one week.

Palencia’s Journey in the Major Leagues

Palencia has been playing in the big leagues for four seasons now, each year having been spent with the Cubs.

He made his official debut with the organization on July 4, 2023.

During his first clash, he became the first Chicago pitcher since 1901 to clinch a victory on his MLB debut in an extra-inning game.

That year, he registered a 4.45 ERA and 33 strikeouts across 28.1 innings pitched through 27 games.

So far during his 2026 campaign, he is riding a career-best 2.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts across 16.2 innings of work through 19 games.

Overall, he owns a career 3.69 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP.

Cubs’ Latest Injury Report

Palencia’s IL date reflects June 16, on which he was placed on the 15-day IL.

He had right elbow inflammation, and his timeline remained unclear until now.

Alongside Palencia on the IL are notable names Matthew Boyd, Edward Cabrera and Jameson Taillon, among others.

Cabrera, 28, is one of the top players watching from the sidelines.

At the time of this writing, he is on a day-to-day status due to right-hand cramping.

Among pitchers for the Cubs, he ranks third in strikeouts (61) this season.

He owns a 5.21 ERA this year — his first campaign in Chicago.

The Cubs are one of many organizations struggling with the IL, and returning to health is of the utmost importance if they want to improve their positioning in the standings.

Cubs Right Now

Looking at the National League East, Chicago lands in third among their division opponents.

Heading into their upcoming matchup, they are carrying a 40-36 overall record.

The Milwaukee Brewers (45-28) and the St. Louis Cardinals (40-34) land in first and second place, respectively.

Chicago is coming off a blowout victory of 16-2 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Now, they’re gearing up for another clash and are looking to defend their territory at Wrigley Field once again.

Two more games are remaining in the set.

Their matchup on Saturday will commence at 2:20 p.m. ET.

After this series finishes, Chicago will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday, June 22, at 7:10 p.m. ET.