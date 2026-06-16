Chicago Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia Surprise Injury Before Rockies Game

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series this week. On Monday, Chicago picked up a much-needed series-opening 5-4 win after an RBI walk in the bottom of the ninth.

The series rolls along on Tuesday, but before the Cubs-Rockies Tuesday evening affair (at Wrigley Field), the Cubs announced a Daniel Palencia injury decision.

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Cubs Place Daniel Palencia on IL

Per multiple reports, Daniel Palencia is headed to the IL with elbow inflammation. Right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell is the corresponding move, so he is being recalled. Hollowell has pitched in parts of five seasons with the Cubs.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald writes: “Palencia got the win in last night’s game, pitching a scoreless top of the ninth with the Cubs down 4-3 before they walked it off with two in the ninth. There wasn’t any indication that anything was amiss at the time but it appears some discomfort popped up after the game or perhaps this morning.”

So, a bit of a surprise injury here for the Cubs and Palencia, which is not what Chicago needs right now, especially with a leverage arm like Palencia.

While it’s still unclear how severe this elbow is for Palencia, the hopes for Chicago is that it does not require any longer than the minimum required for the IL stint.

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Daniel Palencia with the Cubs This Season

Over 19 games pitched with the Cubs this season, Daniel Palencia holds a 2.70 ERA with three saves and 19 strikeouts.

Last season, Palecia saved 22 games with the Cubs and posted a 2.91 ERA over 52.2 innings, and really emerged as the Cubs’ highest leverage reliever. However, the Cubs’ usage of Palencia always remains odd, because at times he will stay as the ninth-inning man, but his versatility across two strong years has resulted in Chicago opting to use him differently at times.

CBSSports wrote about other Cubs pitchers, along with the Palecia situation, on 6/16:

“Palencia picked up the win Monday versus the Rockies, tossing a scoreless top of the ninth inning before the Cubs walked it off in the bottom of the frame. However, he’s now on the IL for the second time this season after missing time earlier this year with a lat strain. The Cubs could lean on a committee approach at closer while Palencia is sidelined, with Caleb Thielbar, Phil Maton and Jacob Webb all in the mix.”

Chicago sits at 38-35, which is good for third place in the NL Central.

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