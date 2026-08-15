Chicago Cubs Announce Seiya Suzuki Change During Cardinals Series

The Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in MLB right now, and after their series-opening win over the Cardinals on Friday afternoon (and the Brewers‘ loss to the Dodgers), the Cubs are just three games back of Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central.

Since the All-Star break, the Cubs offense has been absolutely rolling, and it’s no surprise when you look at the production from their lineup daily.

Well, during the Cardinals series, and really ahead of game two of the series, manager Craig Counsell made a slight Seiya Suzuki change.

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Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Back in RF for Saturday’s Game

A common theme for Craig Counsell over the past few months has been switching Seiya Suzuki from DH to RF pretty much every other day.

So on Friday, Suzuki was the DH. Now, on Saturday, Counsell opts to put one of his premier power bats back in the outfield.

Here is the full Cubs batting order for 8/15, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 8/15 “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner SS P. Ramírez 2B M. Conforto DH M. Amaya C M. Boyd SP”

As you can see, Matthew Boyd will be getting the start for Chicago, and Miguel Amaya will help form a battery with him.

Other notable changes include a rare day off for Dansby Swanson and Michael Conforto as the DH on Saturday.

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Inside Seiya Suzuki’s 2026 Campaign Thus Far

I’m pretty sure Seiya Suzuki has batted fifth and played either RF or DH for every single game this season, which isn’t a huge surprise, but just highlights his consistency as a player.

The Cubs will have a huge decision to make surrounding their Japanese star after this season, because he is set to be a free agent, and with his MLB stats thus far in his career, plenty of teams will be interested in his services.

As for Suzuki’s 2026 campaign, he’s batting .273 with 21 home runs, 109 hits, 73 RBI, 67 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 135.

His career OPS+ is 129, which is well above average in Major League Baseball.

Suzuki will be a very hot commodity this offseason, but for now, his focus is on helping the Cubs advance to the World Series, which feels like a realistic ask at this point in the season.