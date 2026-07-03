Is the Cardinals-Cubs Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The Cardinals-Cubs game was delayed before first pitch Friday because of heavy rains. Here’s the latest from Wrigley Field and the Cubs’ projected first pitch time.

Fans at Wrigley Field are awaiting an updated start time as officials monitor conditions and determine when play can safely begin. But unofficially, according to St. Louis Cardinals beat reporter Jeff Jones, the delay was looking like a short one.

“Word around the press box is that the Cubs are planning for a 3:15 start, so 10 minutes late,” Jones wrote at about 2:15 CT. “Rain has mostly stopped and the tarp is receiving attention as I type.”

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Cubs confirmed the reporter’s information, posting, “DUE TO WEATHER, TODAY’S GAME BETWEEN THE CHICAGO CUBS AND ST. LOUIS CARDINALS IS NOW SET TO START AT 3:15 P.M.”

The game was originally scheduled to get underway at 3:05 CT at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Wrigley Field Weather Conditions Friday Afternoon

Skies over the ballpark turned cloudy to partly cloudy as the afternoon wore on, with temperatures sitting in the low to mid-80s and humidity climbing toward 80 percent. The wind was blowing out toward left field at 6 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 14, according to hyperlocal AccuWeather tracking data.

But multiple reports on social media showed video of pouring rain at the ballpark. However, by 2:20 p.m. CT, one fan inside the park posted video of the tarp being removed from the field.

Chicago Cubs Radio broadcaster Zach Zaidman described the scene shortly after 1 p.m. Central time.

“Cloudy and 83 degrees. Wind blowing out. But rain in the forecast. Hopefully, we’ll have uninterrupted baseball at Wrigley Field,” Zaidman wrote in a social media post.

The wind pattern matched readings from the account WrigleyWinds, which tracked gusts up to 14 mph blowing out toward left field ahead of first pitch. That kind of wind typically favors hitters, a detail that matters given the pitching matchup on the mound.

AccuWeather‘s Friday outlook called for a high near 91 degrees with a heavy thunderstorm expected in the afternoon and evening, part of a stretch of scattered storms rolling through the region into the holiday weekend. Rain chances hovered around 60 percent for the window surrounding the scheduled 3:05 p.m. Central first pitch, with the threat continuing into the evening hours. No official postponement had been announced as of the delay, though a short holdup for passing storms appeared increasingly likely.

Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals Series Stakes

Friday’s game opens a three-game National League Central series between two teams jockeying for position behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. The Chicago Cubs entered the weekend at 48-38, sitting 5.5 games back of Milwaukee, while the St. Louis Cardinals sat at 44-38, 7.5 games out, according to ESPN’s updated standings. Both clubs arrived on winning streaks, with the Cubs riding a four-game winning streak and the Cardinals having taken two straight.

Left-hander David Peterson was set to start for Chicago, carrying a 5.86 ERA into the outing, opposite Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante, who entered at 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA. Peterson has struggled with command for stretches this season, while Pallante has provided St. Louis with steadier innings. The Cardinals hold a 2-1 edge over the Cubs in the season series so far.

A prolonged rain delay or postponement would complicate matters beyond Friday. Any makeup scenario would likely mean a doubleheader later in the series or holiday weekend, pushing Peterson back in Chicago’s rotation and forcing both bullpens into extended work during an already condensed holiday schedule. Neither club has announced contingency plans publicly. The Cubs have built a 26-17 record at home this season, a mark that has made Wrigley Field a tougher stop for opponents than the ballpark’s reputation for wind-aided offense might suggest on its own.