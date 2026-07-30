Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Cardinals Game

It’s getaway day for the Chicago Cubs, who are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals for a fourth time this week.

Chicago dropped their Wednesday night contest 3-2, but they still have an advantage in the series after winning on Monday and Tuesday. Thursday will feature an afternoon showdown before the Cubs and Cards, and before the game began, Chicago revealed their batting order, which featured a slight Dansby Swanson change. Dansby, who batted eighth on Wednesday, went 0-for-4 with one run scored in yesterday’s game.

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Dansby Swanson Batting Ninth on Thursday

For Thursday’s game, Dansby Swanson is being dropped one spot in the batting order and will hit ninth for the Chicago Cubs.

Here is their full order for 7/30, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 7/30: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki DH M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto RF C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS J. Assad SP”

The Chicago Cubs are a team that doesn’t make many lineup changes, but notably, Nico Hoerner is back in the lineup after a day off, which slides Swanson down to the nine-hole.

However, all things considered, the Cubs are lucky to have a fairly productive last-place hitter in Dansby Swanson.

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More on Dansby Swanson’s 2026 Season

While Dansby Swanson isn’t a high-average hitter, he has still found some success in the power department this season, which makes him a standout hitter for usually batting 8th or 9th.

Across 354 at-bats this season, Swanson is batting .218, but has 16 home runs, 77 hits, 61 RBI, and 67 runs scored, which is good for an OPS+ of 95.

The Cubs have one of the best offenses in MLB and are a team to keep a close eye on this upcoming weekend as the MLB trade deadline is just four days away.

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