Houston Astros Demote 24-Year-Old Player in Latest Roster Move Before Angels Game

The Houston Astros are going for a sweep over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday evening, and they will receive some reinforcements with the addition of pitcher Hayden Wesneski to their current roster.

Houston is 54-55 and just 2.0 games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West. It’s not the best division, but these divisional games are crucial for the AL West, and the Astros have been taking care of business against bottom-feeder teams (like the Angels), and they have the best position player in the AL (Yordan Alvarez).

As a part of the latest roster move, Miguel Ullola is the odd man out, and he is being demoted to AAA Sugar Land.

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Astros Activating Hayden Wesneski, Optioning Miguel Ullola

The Houston Astros X account announced the roster moves via social media:

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on July 28) about the Wesneski roster move:

“It was a relatively smooth recovery for the 28-year-old righty. Wesneski began a minor league rehab stint within 13 months and has looked sharp on the buildup. He has fired 20 innings of 2.25 ERA ball while recording 21 strikeouts and four walks. Wesneski went 4 1/3 scoreless frames with seven punchouts in a Triple-A start against Milwaukee’s affiliate on Friday. He went 80 pitches and should be able to work at least 4-5 innings in his first MLB outing.”

As for Miguel Ullola, he’s pitched five innings this season for the Astros, and he surrendered three earned runs in that span.

And regarding Hayden Wesneski, he hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2025 as he’s recovered from Tommy John Surgery. In 2025, he posted a 4.50 ERA over 32 innings and six starts, with 29 strikeouts.

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Astros’ Schedule Outlook Past Angels Series

The Astros will wrap up their series against the Angels on Wednesday.

Following this series, Houston will get an off day on Thursday before returning home for a big AL West showdown with the Texas Rangers for a weekend series, which has first-place implications.

After that Rangers series, the Astros will stay home to face the Toronto Blue Jays, and then head to San Diego for a 3-game set with the Padres. Remember, the MLB trade deadline is just five days away, so stay updated with all the latest news, rumors, and player updates surrounding the Astros!

Houston has been playing well as of late, with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games. Given their nearly .500 record, the Astros have played very similarly in both home and road games.

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