Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Mariners Game

Amidst the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ current series with the Seattle Mariners, there has been a flurry of roster moves coming from LA’s front office.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers activated Kike Hernandez from the IL and optioned infielder Alex Freeland.

Before the Dodgers-Mariners game on Wednesday, another very pertinent roster move dropped, with the announcement that Edwin Diaz is being activated off the Injured List (elbow).

However, as is the case most times with roster news, it’s not great for everyone involved, and the player dealing with the roster casualty this time is pitcher Charlie Barnes, who has been designated for assignment.

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Dodgers Designate Charlie Barnes for Assignment

Here is the official roster announcement, courtesy of @Dodgers on X.com:

“The Dodgers activated RHP Edwin Díaz from the injured list and designated LHP Charlie Barnes for assignment.”

Charlie Barnes, 30, has pitched in parts of two MLB seasons in his career, and his 2026 campaign has come with the Chicago Cubs and Dodgers.

With the Dodgers, he’s logged 10 innings and given up seven earned runs in the process, with five strikeouts. He’s a possible trade candidate, or if not, he could also be released from the organization if he doesn’t want to accept a minor-league assignment.

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Charlie Barnes Enters DFA Limbo

For the journeyman MLB pitcher Barnes, he now enters DFA limbo.

He tallied four total appearances with LA over his time with the Majors squad this year.

Three of them were scoreless, but the lone game he surrendered runs was a sloppy-ish 7.0-inning outing where he allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits.

It was one of those games where a pitcher is obviously left in too long in an attempt to eat innings, which is how Roberts opted to use Charlie Barnes for that affair.

As MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco notes, Barnes was DFA’d once before by the Dodgers, and he cleared waivers, elected free agency, and rejoined the organization on a minor-league deal.

If he clears waivers again (basically not traded or released), the same is likely to happen, except the Dodgers may not necessarily need his services anymore with a healthier bullpen, which would leave Barnes open for any club to throw an offer at him for his services for the rest of the season.

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