Chicago Cubs Announce Big Dansby Swanson Change Before Reds Game

Ten games out of first in the NL Central, the Chicago Cubs are looking to lock up the first National League Wild Card spot.

Tonight, they face off against the recently eliminated Cincinnati Reds. It’s the first game of a three-game series, and last series of intradivision play for the Cubs.

Ahead of the game’s start time, the Cubs make an important announcement about shortstop Dansby Swanson, who has been on the injured list with an oblique injury since August 16.

Dansby Swanson Has Been Activated From the IL and is Starting at Short

Earlier today, the Chicago Cubs activated shortstop Dansby Swanson from the injured list and optioned BJ Murrary to Triple-A.

Ahead of the game, the Cubs announced that Swanson is back in the lineup and starting at short. Nico Hoerner who took over at SS during Swanson’s absence is playing second base.

“Cubs 9/18 P. Crow-Armstrong CF, S. Suzuki RF, M. Busch 1B, A. Bregman 3B, I. Happ LF, N. Hoerner 2B, M. Conforto DH, C. Kelly C, D. Swanson SS, C. Holmes SP.”

Swanson was put on the 10-day IL on August 17, yet he ended up missing a month of play following a grade-2 oblique strain.

With the Cubs recent hot streak to close out the season, fans are happy to have their Gold Glove winning shortstop back in the lineup.

Cubbies Fan Recap posted on X:

“9 games left, and now Dansby Swanson is in the lineup. Activated off the IL today after a Grade 2 oblique strain — sidelined since August 16. A two-time Gold Glove shortstop returning for a Wild Card run. October just got deeper.”

This season, Swanson is slashing .216/.300/.404 with 18 HR and 66 RBIs.

Cincinnati Reds Lineup vs. Cubs

Pitching for the Reds against Clay Holmes tonight is RHP Chase Burns.

Reds batting order:

The first pitch is slated for 5:40 P.M. CST at the Great American Ballpark.