Chicago Cubs Dealt Brutal Ben Brown Injury News Amid Neck Speculation

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 19: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
According to reports by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, “Ben Brown underwent cervical spine surgery yesterday in New York to address his lingering neck issue. He is expected to start throwing early in the new year and should be game ready in the first half of the season.”
Cubs news: Ben Brown underwent cervical spine surgery yesterday in New York to address his lingering neck issue. He is expected to start throwing early in the new year and should be game ready in the first half of the season.
“Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said earlier Tuesday that Brown was likely to have surgery, but apparently an operation had already taken place when he made the statement. Brown first began experiencing neck problems during the 2024 season, and he missed the final three-plus months of the 2026 season due to a stress reaction in his neck. The Cubs expect Brown to be game-ready at some point during the first half next season, but a more specific timetable for the right-hander should be clarified at a later date.”
Ben Brown has pitched in parts of three seasons for the Chicago Cubs, but the 2026 season was really his ‘coming out’ party as a formidable arm.
In 2026, Brown logged an ERA of 1.85 over 68 IP (8 starts, 20 appearances) with 65 strikeouts.
Across 229.2 total IP in his three-year career, Ben Brown carries an ERA of 4.15 with 250 strikeouts.
The 27-year-old pitcher certainly still has time to develop in the bigs, but 2026 was a very solid sign that his development was moving in the right direction, and this latest injury news is a slight setback that will be one to monitor into the 2027 season.
According to reports by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, “Ben Brown underwent cervical spine surgery yesterday in New York to address his lingering neck issue. He is expected to start throwing early in the new year and should be game ready in the first half of the season.” Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN · Follow Cubs news: Ben Brown […]
Chicago Cubs Dealt Brutal Ben Brown Injury News Amid Neck Speculation