Chicago Cubs Dealt Brutal Ben Brown Injury News Amid Neck Speculation

According to reports by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, “Ben Brown underwent cervical spine surgery yesterday in New York to address his lingering neck issue. He is expected to start throwing early in the new year and should be game ready in the first half of the season.”

It had been reported earlier this week that neck surgery could be on the table, but the official news has now surfaced.

As Rogers reports, the Cubs expect Brown back at some point between March and June of next season, depending on how his rehab goes.

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Reactions to Ben Brown Surgery News

There has been a slew of reactions to the recent news that Ben Brown underwent neck surgery.

Here are a few:

@CubsZone: BREAKING: Ben Brown underwent cervical spine surgery yesterday to address his lingering neck issue, per @ JesseRogersESPN

@Davey_Baseball: “Alright. Let’s hope Ben Brown and the Cubs can put this issue in the rear view mirror and we see Ben shoving for the Cubs this year”

“Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said earlier Tuesday that Brown was likely to have surgery, but apparently an operation had already taken place when he made the statement. Brown first began experiencing neck problems during the 2024 season, and he missed the final three-plus months of the 2026 season due to a stress reaction in his neck. The Cubs expect Brown to be game-ready at some point during the first half next season, but a more specific timetable for the right-hander should be clarified at a later date.”

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Taking a Quick Look at Ben Brown’s MLB Career

Ben Brown has pitched in parts of three seasons for the Chicago Cubs, but the 2026 season was really his ‘coming out’ party as a formidable arm.

In 2026, Brown logged an ERA of 1.85 over 68 IP (8 starts, 20 appearances) with 65 strikeouts.

Across 229.2 total IP in his three-year career, Ben Brown carries an ERA of 4.15 with 250 strikeouts.

The 27-year-old pitcher certainly still has time to develop in the bigs, but 2026 was a very solid sign that his development was moving in the right direction, and this latest injury news is a slight setback that will be one to monitor into the 2027 season.

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