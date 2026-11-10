Chicago Cubs Suddenly Sign 24-Year-Old Pitcher Amid MLB Free Agency

On Monday afternoon, it was reported that the Chicago Cubs were unlikely to be players in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, despite having a strong need for starting pitching.

Also on Monday, after those latest Skubal reports, it’s being reported by Meghan Montemurro that the Cubs are at least making a signing of some sort by bringing in 24-year-old Bruno Lopez on a two-year minor league pact.

No, it’s not Tarik Skubal, but Lopez is also being invited to spring training as part of the deal.

Montemurro wrote (via X.com):

“Cubs & RHP Bruno López have agreed to 2-year minor-league deal with invite to MLB spring training, source tells Tribune. López, 24, spent last 7 years in Cardinals’ system. Dominican Republic native features fastball that sits 98-99 mph.”

She also notes that Lopez did not pitch in affiliated baseball in 2026 due to removing bone chips from his elbow.

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Taking a Look at Bruno Lopez’s Professional Career

As Montemurro notes, Lopez has spent seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s from Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Lopez made his organizational debut with the Cardinals in 2021, and spent he first three seasons of his professional career in rookie ball.

His latest stats came in 2025, when he posted an ERA of 4.64 over 21.1 IP between high-A and rookie ball.

Across parts of four seasons pitched in the minors, Lopez carries a career ERA of 3.63 over 74.1 IP, with 100 strikeouts.

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More Chicago Cubs News

The Chicago Cubs are prepping for a busy offseason, and starting pitching should be the team’s main item of need.

With Clay Holmes, Matthew Boyd, and Shota Imanaga all free agents, the Cubs starting staff is a bit gutted, and Jed Hoyer will need to make addition in some capacity, or it will be the same ole story in 2027.

If Tarik Skubal is out of the Cubs’ price range, that’s fine, but SP isn’t something any contending team can cheap out on. Chicago could also look to add starters via trade, but Hoyer would have to be willing to part ways with some prospect capital, which he did show that ability at the MLB trade deadline earlier this year.

Either way, expect the MLB hot stove to heat up over the next week or so, especially as the December lockout looms.