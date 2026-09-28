Chicago Cubs Have Important Ian Happ Decision Looming

The Chicago Cubs punched their ticket to the MLB playoffs with a win last week against the Miami Marlins, and after the craziness of the NL Wild Card has officially been sorted out, Chicago is headed to San Diego to take on the Padres in a three-game series.

While the Cubs have all eyes on advancing as far as possible in the playoffs, it’s certainly not too early to take a look at their looming free agents, with one of the biggest decisions Jed Hoyer will have to make regarding outfielder Ian Happ, who is a 10-year veteran of the Cubs and an ultimate fan favorite in Chi Town.

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Ian Happ Set for MLB Free Agency

In FanSided.com’s top 26 MLB free agents available, Ian Happ comes in at No. 13 on the list, making him one of the most attractive names on the market.

Robert Murray wrote (about Happ):

“Happ, 31, has been one of the most consistent players in baseball across his 10-year career. He’s hit over 21 home runs in each of the last four seasons. His numbers this year declined, however, as he hit only .218/.326/.412 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI. He’s striking out more and his OPS+ finished at 103, noticeably lower than his career average of 114.”

The big conundrum for the Cubs is whether they will be able to retain both Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki is also a free agent after the season ends, and his contract status is another massive decision for Jed Hoyer to have to make.

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