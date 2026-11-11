Cubs Named Top Landing Spot for $16 Million Star Veteran

The Chicago Cubs are projected to sign one of the top relief pitchers in free agency. Heading into the offseason, general manager Jed Hoyer has several roster holes to fill. This includes potentially two starting outfielders with Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki now free to sign elsewhere. Chicago, however, also has several holes in their rotation.

Despite this, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller believes that the Cubs are the top landing spot for star reliever Raisel Iglesias. As the reporter points out, the team’s bullpen struggled throughout 2026 and has not had a truly reliable closer since Craig Kimbrel in 2021. “With the adventures they had in their bullpen this season, making a serious splash at closer has to be near the top of their to-do list,” claims Miller.

Chicago Cubs relievers recently posted a combined 3.90 ERA and 1.28 WHIP during the regular season. Both of these figures were essentially middle of the pack in Major League Baseball. On top of this, the North Siders did not exactly have a full-time closer at their disposal. In fact, 14 different pitchers on the roster recorded a save on the campaign.

Iglesias, on the other hand, is coming off an impressive season as the main closer for the Atlanta Braves. The veteran posted a 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 34 saves for the National League East champions. He is now a free agent after finishing off a one-year, $16 million deal in Atlanta. The star previously received a four-year, $58 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels before being dealt to the Braves.

Chicago Cubs Likely Able to Sign Raisel Iglesias to One-Year Deal

Iglesias is considered the third-best relief pitcher on the free-agent market behind Adrian Morejon and David Bednar. The Athletic recently ranked the Braves closer as the 23rd-best overall MLB free agent. The outlet’s Tim Britton also projected the star pitcher to receive a one-year, $16 million deal this offseason. He, however, did not specifically name the Chicago Cubs as a potential solid fit for the veteran.

This would align with colleague Sahadev Sharma’s thoughts on how Hoyer and the Cubs will handle free agency. According to the beat writer, Chicago is not “in dire straits with the bullpen.” The club apparently expects Ryan Zeferjahn and Daniel Palencia to play key roles in 2027. They also recently re-signed Jacob Webb and have several other relievers under contract.

Because of this, the Chicago Cubs may not prioritize a star reliever such as Iglesias. Nevertheless, ignoring bullpen issues could very well come back to haunt Hoyer. The team is clearly in a win-now mode and adding an All-Star closer would certainly be a smart move.

Chicago may have too Many Other Roster Needs

On paper, handing out a one-year, $16 million deal to a key player would not break the bank. The Chicago Cubs can afford to make the move. However, because Hoyer has several significant roster holes to fill, the bullpen does not appear to be a priority.

Team officials likely have an idea of how much money they can spend this offseason and must stretch those funds to bring in multiple key players. The situation can ultimately change, though. Hoyer and Co. could pivot to a reliever such as Iglesias if their main targets sign elsewhere.