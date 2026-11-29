The Chicago Cubs had a disappointing end to the 2026 season as they went down weakly in the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres. They appear resolved to go further in 2027 as they have spent a whopping $242.5 million in free agency this offseason according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The only team that has spent more than them has been the New York Mets who have truly gone crazy, spending $814 million.

While the Mets may be in a league of their own, the fact that the Cubs have been so aggressive shows that they mean business. With a five-year $120 million deal for Trevor Rogers the Cubs helped boost their starting rotation which was a huge need given basically all of their starters hit the market.

Teruaki Sato’s six-year $120 million deal will replace Seiya Suzuki and should add a prolific power bat in the corner outfield. Hiromi Itoh is a solid rotation addition and Ryan Yarbrough will provide some nice depth and versatility in the bullpen since he can provide some length.

Now the question is whether the Cubs are done adding. They could certainly use some more additions to the rotation so expect them to remain active on the starting pitching market. A reunion with Clay Holmes can’t be ruled out and maybe if they really want to be aggressive they can go after Michael King, the best arm remaining.

Clearly, the Cubs want to try to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. Milwaukee just won the World Series and eliminated Chicago from the playoffs in 2025 so the Cubs do not want to play second fiddle any longer.

Will spending equate to winning for Chicago?

While Cubs fans have to be excited that the team is being aggressive in free agency, that doesn’t guarantee anything. The Mets are a great example of a team that has spent so much money in recent years and does not have a ton to show for it.

The Brewers on the other hand are not a big spender at all and they have created a sustainable model of success without breaking the bank so there are multiple ways to win.

Still, the Cubs are at least sending a message that they intend to change their fortunes next season. Now the next step is actually making that a reality.