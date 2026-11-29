Former Cubs left-handed starting pitcher Shota Imanaga has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Texas Rangers, as Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported in a tweet. Imanaga (age 33) posted a 11-10 record with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 174.1 innings pitched, with a 1.10 WHIP, in 32 games for the Chicago Cubs during the 2026 season.

Imanaga has pitched three seasons in the big leagues, making his major league debut in 2024 with the Cubs after originally agreeing to a four-year deal in January 2024 after coming over from Japan. Imanaga’s Cubs deal included an option that was declined, making him a free agent this offseason.

Rangers Give Imanaga Three Year Deal

Financially, this new contract with the Rangers is for three years and worth “slightly over” $48 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Imanaga, in three seasons for the Cubs (2024-26), compiled a 6.5 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) with a 35-21 record, a 3.45 ERA, and 465 strikeouts in 492.1 innings with a 4.32 FIP.

Imanaga, in eight seasons within Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, compiled a 3.18 ERA with 1,021 strikeouts in 1,002 innings pitched during his professional career in Japan. Imanaga gave up a career-high 35 home runs as a starting pitcher in 2026, per StatMuse. He allowed 31 home runs last year and 27 the year before that, his rookie campaign, according to StatMuse.

Imanaga is prone to giving up the long ball and doesn’t strike out many batters, but this move also has upside beyond the cons. Despite a down year compared to his 2025 and 2024 seasons with the Cubs, Imanaga has consistently posted a low walk rate of 5.2 percent, placing him in the 95th percentile in 2026, according to Baseball Savant.

Imanaga also ranked well in chase and whiff percentages, landing in the 91st and 82nd percentiles in 2026, according to Baseball Savant. These underlying metrics show Imanaga’s season was not as disappointing as the surface level numbers suggest.

Cubs Still Busy Despite Parting Ways With Imanaga

The Cubs have had a busy offseason, signing left-handed-hitting Japanese 3B/OF Teruaki Sato, left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, and left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. They’ve been one of the more active teams this offseason in free-agent spending as they try to play catch up to their NL Central rival and reigning 2026 World Series champions, the Milwaukee Brewers.

The starting rotation in 2027 will look a bit different for the Cubs with the addition of left-handed starter Trevor Rogers but the subtraction of Imanaga from the pitching staff. The Cubs also have several other pitchers on the open market, including left-handed starter Matthew Boyd, right-hander Clay Holmes, Hunter Harvey, Aaron Civale, Colin Rea, Trent Thornton, and Drew Pomeranz, according to Spotrac.

Whether the Cubs reunite with any of these free-agent pitchers remains to be seen. That said, the Cubs and Imanaga parted ways, and a reunion was unlikely given the decline of an option on his contract and the fact that the Cubs seemed to be going in a different direction based on their offseason moves so far. Imanaga will now look for a new start in Texas with the Rangers in Arlington, in a ballpark that is a little more pitcher-friendly for a pitcher with Imanaga’s skill set.