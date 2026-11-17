Major League Baseball’s hot stove season is finally here, and it’s expected to heat up this week, with a number of roster deadlines on the horizon.

The New York Yankees are expected to be as active as ever, and the organization got some good news on Tuesday (11/17) (MLB’s QO deadline) when 2B Brandon Lowe declined the Pirates’ Qualifying Offer, immediately making him a free agent.

The Yankees are thought to have checked in on Lowe, as the power-hitting 2B is perhaps the biggest infielder on the market (along with Jazz Chisholm Jr.).

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Yankees Can Now Officially Pursue Brandon Lowe

It was definitely expected that Brandon Lowe would decline the Qualifying Offer, especially after the 2026 campaign he had from an offensive perspective.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Lowe):

“Lowe was acquired via trade from the Rays last winter and went on to slash .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs, 96 RBI and a career-high plus-15 Outs Above Average at second base. The Pirates are interested in bringing Lowe back, but they will have stiff competition and Pittsburgh rarely wins a bidding war. If Lowe signs elsewhere for at least $50 million, the Pirates will receive a draft pick as compensation.”

Lowe will likely sign for $50+ million.

And with the Yankees not expected to bring back Chisholm Jr., Lowe stands out as an ideal infield free agent target for New York, but the Pirates will also be among the suitors across MLB in attempts to acquire his services for 2027 and beyond.

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Why Brandon Lowe is a Good Fit in New York

While New York Yankees fans may say that the team needs to add more right-handed hitters, considering Brandon Lowe came off a 2026 season where he hit 35 home runs, there’s no telling how his left-handed stroke will play in the Bronx, which could only result in more longballs and extra-base hits.

Plus, the Yankees are pretty familiar with Lowe’s ability from his time in the AL East with the Rays.

Expect a lot of reports in the coming days linking the Yankees to Brandon Lowe, especially now that he’s officially a free agent, paired with the fact that Chisholm Jr. could land elsewhere.