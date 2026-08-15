Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Decision on 13-Year MLB Veteran During Cardinals Series

After the Chicago Cubs lost to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday afternoon by a score of 8-4, there will be a rubber match between the two NL Central foes on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s game will dominate MLB headlines for all the wrong reasons on the Cubs’ side, as Cardinals’ rookie Joshua Baez clubbed three home runs in his MLB debut. Matthew Boyd served up all the homers.

However, during the Cardinals series, the Cubs announced a piece of news surrounding pitcher Shelby Miller.

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Shelby Miller Sent to AAA Iowa for Rehab

Shelby Miller is a member of the Cubs organization, but he has not pitched with the club this season as he’s battling a brutal injury from last season.

On Saturday, his rehab was transferred to Triple-A Iowa, which is a good sign for the 13-year MLB veteran. The move to AAA is reflected on MiLB.com’s transactions tracker:

“Chicago Cubs sent RHP Shelby Miller on a rehab assignment to Iowa Cubs.”

ESPN.com’s Jesse Rogers wrote (on Feb. 13, 2026):

“Miller, 35, is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will miss all of the 2026 season after appearing in 48 games for Arizona and Milwaukee last year. The contract guarantees him at least $2.5 million over the two years.”

So, unless Miller appears in a game this season, the first year of that two-year, $2.5 million deal is pretty much wasted.

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Taking a Look at Shelby Miller’s MLB Career

Shelby Miller has pitched in parts of 13 MLB seasons.

In 2025, between the Diamondbacks and Brewers, Miller posted an ERA of 2.74 over 46 innings with 54 strikeouts.

Over 302 total appearances (133 starts) in his career, Miller holds an ERA of 4.04 over 902.1 IP, and 789 strikeouts.

Miller has pitched for 1/3 of the MLB teams in the league and spent the most time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals. He was an All-Star pitcher in 2015.

He did have a very brief stint with the Chicago Cubs in 2021, where he logged just two innings and allowed seven runs over that small sample size.

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