MLB World Reacts to Joshua Baez Trifecta in Cardinals-Cubs Game

Today is a special day in the St. Louis Cardinals organization as longtime top prospect Joshua Baez has officially made his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs.
After the Cardinals dropped their series opener against the Cubs on Friday afternoon, they are looking to even up the series on Saturday afternoon.
As for Joshua Baez making his MLB debut, he wasted ZERO time making an impact on the team.
UPDATE: JOSHUA BAEZ… ARE YOU SERIOUS!!! That’s three home runs in 3 at-bats in his MLB DEBUT!! Absolutely amazing. The Cardinals now lead 7-3… in large part due to Joshua Baez.
The full stat line in Joshua Baez’s MLB debut: 3-for-4, three runs scored, 3 home runs, 5 RBI, and 12 total bases. Bravo…. The Cardinals won 8-4.
Baez is the first player in MLB history to complete the incredibly impressive feat. A lot of credit to Matthew Boyd for serving him up three picture-perfect pitches.
More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Player During Cubs Series
Joshua Baez Makes MLB History in Cubs-Cardinals Game
UPDATE: Joshua Baez has done it AGAIN! Two home runs in his first two MLB at-bats.
Joshua Baez is a man possessed in his MLB debut:
Baez’s second home run gives the Cardinals a 4-3 lead on Saturday afternoon.
On the very first MLB pitch he’s seen in his (what should be a long) career, Joshua Baez crushed a home run off Cubs’ starter Matthew Boyd into the left-center field stands at Wrigley Field.
Here are some more reactions across the social media landscape:
More on Cardinals’ Joshua Baez
*WAIT, Am I the reason this is happening!
Joshua Baez may emerge as a star in MLB very quickly if he keeps this pace, which obviously he’s not going to hit a home run in every at-bat (maybe he actually will…at this point), but with the impact he could have on the current Cardinals roster.
MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the Joshua Baez promotion):
“Despite the concerns, Báez is still considered a top 100 prospect by some. Baseball America currently lists him #56 overall and MLB Pipeline has him at #59. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN had Báez #93 coming into the season. Some are less optimistic, however. Keith Law of The Athletic didn’t have Báez top 100 before the season and recently provided an updated top 70 with no Báez on it. FanGraphs currently lists him sixth in the Cardinals’ system and outside the Top 100.”
MiLB.com lists Joshua Baez as the Cardinals No. 3 overall prospect.
Over 103 games in AAA this season, Baez was batting .256 with 34 home runs, 22 doubles, and an OPS of .901.
MLB World Reacts to Joshua Baez Trifecta in Cardinals-Cubs Game