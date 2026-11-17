According to his agency (Covenant Sports Group), the Chicago Cubs are signing pitcher Justin Lawrence to a contract.

It’s likely a minor-league pact, but the 31-year-old Lawrence has big-league experience of six seasons.

@TheWrigleyWire wrote (via X.com),

“The Cubs are signing RHP Justin Lawrence, per his agency. He struggled in 2026, but throws a mid-90s sinker from a very low slot with a sweeper that generated a 45.5% whiff rate. Likely a minors deal with some upside.”

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Justin Lawrence Signs with Chicago Cubs

In 2026, Justin Lawrence pitched for three MLB teams (Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Minnesota Twins).

He boasted an ERA of 7.34 over 34.1 innings, but was able to strike out 43 batters.

His underlying numbers haven’t been great for his six-year career, but Lawrence did spend the first four seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies, which could be a reason for some inflated stats.

Across 246 career IP, Lawrence carries a lifetime ERA of 5.34, with 15 saves and 254 strikeouts.

His best season thus far came (from an ERA standpoint) in 2025 with the Pirates, where he logged a 0.51 earned run average over 17.1 innings, but injuries cut that campaign rather short.

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