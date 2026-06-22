Chicago Cubs Should Consider Trading for 3X MLB All-Star Starter After Latest Red Sox Report

Reports are surfacing that Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray may be willing to waive his no-trade clause if the Red Sox become sellers this offseason.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (on 6/22):

“With the Red Sox’ season continuing to spiral — they’re buried in the AL East cellar and have the American League’s second-worst record — speculation about a potential deadline sale continues to mount. The team hasn’t made any major directional decisions at this juncture, but if they opt to go the seller’s route, veteran right-hander Sonny Gray will be open-minded about waiving his full no-trade protection.”

The Chicago Cubs should absolutely think about trying to pull off a blockbuster trade for the 3X MLB All-Star starter. Sonny Gray would immediately become the Cubs’ ace, and he could pay major dividends during their postseason push. Chicago’s rotation has been decimated this season with injury and inconsistent performance, and Sonny Gray is the opposite of those factors; he’s durable and productive.

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What Would it Take for the Cubs to Land Sonny Gray?

If the Cubs decided to make a move on Sonny Gray, they would likely have to give up infielder Matt Shaw, which actually plays right into the Red Sox plans of acquiring a right-handed infielder.

On top 0f that, Chicago could offer Kevin Alcantara (who has struggled in MLB), and prospect Owen Ayers.

That’s a three-player trade package for Sonny Gray, who is technically on the last year of a three-year, $75 million contract, but he does have a team option for the 2027 season.

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Sonny Gray This Season….

Sonny Gray is putting together another VERY quality season as a starter.

He holds a pitching record of 8-1 with an ERA of 3.12 over 13 starts and 69.1 innings pitched.

As noted, the Chicago Cubs’ biggest need as the trade deadline approaches is a starting pitcher, and reports from previous weeks have indicated that Chicago may be willing to offload Matt Shaw if it means acquiring a front-line starter.

Chicago is just three games above .500, and competing in a tough NL Central, but the Cubs still have playoff aspirations with a very talented roster, and if they want to dance in October, it almost feels like they MUST add a starting pitcher before August 3.

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