Chicago Cubs Trade Proposal Lands Tigers’ Casey Mize

The Chicago Cubs figure to be very aggressive at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

One emerging trade candidate is Detroit Tigers‘ Casey Mize. Mize can be looked at as a purely rental trade addition, as he is set to enter MLB free agency after this season.

However, if made available, he is a player the Cubs should target, as their need for help within the pitching staff remains a priority.

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Looking at What a Cubs-Tigers Trade for Casey Mize Could Look Like

Casey Mize was named to the MLB All-Star team in 2025 after a strong season.

He’s arguably been even better this season, and he stands out as an obvious trade target for any contending MLB team.

Over 77.1 innings pitched in ’26, Casey Mize has an ERA of 2.79 with 77 strikeouts.

Recently, he appeared on MLBTradeRumors.com’s ‘top 35 trade candidates’ list, at No. 4:

“All the reasons that Skubal might be available apply equally to Mize. He’s an impending free agent on a long shot contender and pitching as well as ever. The former first overall pick holds a 2.95 ERA with a career-best 25.1% strikeout rate across 11 starts. Mize has had a couple injured list stints for minor left groin issues but is currently healthy and pitching like a playoff-caliber starter. He’s much cheaper than Skubal and wouldn’t require the same prospect capital as Joe Ryan, who has an extra year of club control.”

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Cubs could be floating Pedro Ramirez as trade bait to land a front-line starter.

With that being said, here’s a trade package that the Cubs-Tigers might be able to agree on:

Cubs receive: RHP Casey Mize

Tigers receive: Pedro Martinez, Cubs #8 prospect Owen Ayers

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Should the Cubs Trade for Casey Mize?

The Chicago Cubs hold serious MLB playoff aspirations this season, and considering several of their starters are currently on the Injured List, adding an arm like Casey Mize as a rental for the rest of the season could pay dividends for the Cubs in August and September.

Remember, his impending free agency status should drive the price down on Mize a little bit, but he is certainly going to cost at least one solid prospect for anyone who acquires him.

Keep an eye out for the Chicago Cubs as a real suitor for the Detroit Tigers’ former No.1 overall pick.

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